Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the defending champion Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs is the first of Wednesday's doubleheader on ESPN, with Game 1 between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference semifinals capping the evening. Toronto is trying to maintain home ice and go up 2-0, while Dallas and Winnipeg hope to carry some momentum from thrilling Game 7 home wins in the first round to this series.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportLine Projection Model's top picks

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-219)

Brad Marchand Over 1.5 shots on goal (4.5 stars)

The Maple Leafs were up 4-1 on the Panthers in Game 1 but saw the defending champions nearly mount a comeback in the third period. Matthew Knies scored what would end up being the winning goal in that contest, but he's projected to go Under 0.5 points (-113) in Game 2 according to SportsLine's model. William Nylander led the way for the Maple Leafs with two goals and an assist, so Florida will likely shift some of its attention to him in Game 2. The Panthers are getting Aaron Ekblad, who was serving a suspension, back for this contest.

Florida is a -141 favorite (wager $141 to win $100) on the money line after opening at -115, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds. Toronto is a +119 (wager $100 to win $119) home underdog, and the total is set at 5.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 2, on SportsLine.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Jets ML (-104)

Kyle Connor Under 1.5 points (4.5 stars)

The Stars were staring at a home loss in Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, only for former Avs star Mikko Rantanen to deliver a hat trick in what was a 4-2 comeback win. Wyatt Johnston technically delivered the winning goal, but Rantanen's redemption was the storyline in a four-goal third period for Dallas. That stunning result was arguably topped the following night when the Jets, who finished with the most points in the regular season, scored two goals in the final two minutes to send the game to overtime. Cole Perfetti scored the equalizer with three seconds left. Adam Lowry was able to send Winnipeg fans home happy with a winner in double overtime, setting up this matchup in the second round. SportsLine's model doesn't see the heroes from those Game 7s having much of an impact in Game 1, with Rantanen (+164) and Perfetti (-130) both projected for Under 0.5 points.

Dallas is a -116 favorite (wager $116 to win $100) on the money line in SportsLine's latest consensus odds, while the Jets are -104 home underdogs (wager $104 to win $100). The total comes in at 5.5, with the Over priced at -130. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Stars-Jets, on SportsLine.

Today's featured promo

If you're looking to bet on Wednesday's NHL games, you can take advantage of the latest promotion from Caesars, giving users 10 100% profit boosts after making an initial wager of $1. The maximum wager from each profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each profit boost is $2,500. Profit boosts expire in 14 days. Those interested can use the promo code "CBSDYW" to secure the offer.