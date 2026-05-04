The Anaheim Ducks finished third in the Pacific Division during the 2025-26 NHL season to halt their seven-year playoff drought. They defeated the two-time reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers in six games in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs for their first postseason series victory since 2017.

Anaheim ended those dry spells in Joel Quenneville's first season as its head coach and looks to continue its turnaround when it faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights in a second-round series, which gets under way Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. The Ducks hope to advance to the conference final for the first time in nine postseasons, while the Golden Knights are seeking their first trip there since winning their first championship three years ago.

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Quenneville, who guided the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles in 10-plus seasons behind their bench, was hired by Anaheim in May 2025. The team made a 12-point improvement from 2024-25 under the 2000 Jack Adams Award winner and edged the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the division before upsetting Edmonton in the first round.

The Ducks kept 2026 Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid off the scoresheet in the first two games of the matchup but settled for a split on the road after squandering a third-period lead in the opener. They then won all three of their contests at home to win their first series since ousting the Oilers in seven games in the second round of the 2017 postseason.

Vegas survived a scare in its first-round series as it trailed the Utah Mammoth 2-1 before posting three consecutive victories, including one in overtime and another in double OT. Brett Howden, who recorded 12 goals in 58 games during the regular season, scored four times over those three wins against the Mammoth. Two of his tallies were short-handed, including the double-overtime winner in Game 5.

The Ducks won all three of their regular-season meetings with the Golden Knights by the score of 4-3, with two coming in OT. Defenseman Jacob Trouba and Troy Terry each registered a goal and four assists for Anaheim, while Leo Carlsson netted a pair of tallies and set up two others. Jack Eichel collected four assists and Tomas Hertl scored twice for Vegas.

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The NHL betting odds at the major sportsbooks see the Golden Knights as favorites in the second-round series, with futures betting odds in the -180 to -210 range. Meanwhile, the Ducks are priced from +150 to +170. Learn how to read betting odds here.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND-ROUND SERIES TEAM DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Vegas Golden Knights -210 -200 -180 -210 Anaheim Ducks +170 +164 +150 +170

Pick: Ducks to advance

Many times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a team surprises everyone and makes a deep run. I think the Ducks are that team this postseason.

Even though Anaheim had a strong regular season and Edmonton's goaltending was shaky at best, not many expected the Ducks to knock off a club that was a two-time defending conference champion and had McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and defenseman Evan Bouchard on its roster. But they outperformed the high-scoring Oilers offensively, scoring four or more goals in each of their four victories, and limited McDavid to one goal and five assists.

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Eight different players collected at least five points for Anaheim, with defenseman Jackson LaCombe leading the way with nine. The 25-year-old posted three multi-point performances and landed on the scoresheet in five of the six contests, while Carlsson and Troy Terry both had three goals and five assists.

Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Poehling netted four tallies apiece, with the former also notching three assists. Two of Gauthier's goals were game-winners, and Poehling scored one in overtime.

Neither goaltender was stellar in the first round, with Anaheim's Lukas Dostal posting a .874 save percentage is his first postseason and Vegas' Carter Hart coming in with a mark of .898 in his first trip to the playoffs since 2020 with the Philadelphia Flyers. Both came up with their best performance in their respective series clinchers, but Dostal faced a more potent offense and should be able to withstand what the Golden Knights throw at him.

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