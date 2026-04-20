The 2026 NHL Playoffs feature four games on Monday night, with Flyers vs. Penguins continuing the battle of Pennsylvania as part of an exciting lineup. Pittsburgh will try to tie the series when it hosts Game 2 at 7 p.m. ET. Face-off for Senators vs. Hurricanes is 30 minutes later as Carolina tries to take a 2-0 series lead. The late-night action is all about the Western Conference, with Wild vs. Stars set for 9:30 p.m. ET and Ducks vs. Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. The Wild took Game 1 with a 6-1 victory in Dallas on Saturday, while it is the first game of the Anaheim vs. Edmonton series.

We break down the latest NHL odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and looked at recommendations from CBS and SportsLine experts, as well as the SportsLine Projection Model, to find the best bets you can make for Monday's games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, entered the final week of the 2025-26 NHL season profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. NHL games give bettors plenty of choices, from parlay betting to spread betting and Over/Under bets to player prop betting.

Check out the DraftKings promo code for a new-user offer before placing any bets on the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

NHL Playoffs picks for Monday, April 20

Flyers vs. Penguins Under 6.5 goals

Senators +1.5 vs. Hurricanes



Wild money line vs. Stars

Ducks vs. Oilers Under 6.5 goals

Flyers vs. Penguins Under 6.5 goals

This pick is from expert Matt Severance, who points out that the past game featured five goals, and two of them came late. Severance also says Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar "has been playing lights out since the start of March." The SportsLine Projection Model has the Under hitting in about 53% of its simulations. The total has gone Under in six of Philadelphia's past eight games against division foes.

Bet on the NHL Playoffs with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Senators +1.5

The SportsLine model likes both the Ottawa money line play and the Senators to cover the puck line, with both earning 'B' grades. Ottawa is winning outright 51% of the time as +126 underdogs, but the more likely scenario is the Sens losing by fewer than 1.5 goals. That happens in 75% of simulations. Carolina is 34-49 on the puck line this season.

Wild money line (+114)

The model gives a 'B' grade to Minnesota money line, as the Wild are winning in 52% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. The Wild come in with a ton of confidence after demolishing the Stars on their home ice Saturday. Both teams have been playing well, with the Wild winning six of their last nine and Dallas having won five in a row before Saturday's loss. Still, the model is backing Minnesota's momentum.

Ducks vs. Oilers Under 6.5 goals

The model has this one coming in almost 61% of the time, earning this pick a rare 'A' grade. With this being the first game of the series, the teams could be feeling each other out and playing conservatively to start. Six of Edmonton's last nine games have gone Under this number, but seven of the Ducks' past nine have gone Over. The model is leaning stongly toward this one being a low-scoring contest.

NHL bettors can go to our FanDuel promo code page to learn more about a great offer.