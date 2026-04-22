The 2026 NHL Playoffs are heating up quickly, and three more games are on tap for Wednesday, April 22. Philadelphia will be trying to take a 3-0 series lead in Flyers vs. Penguins in the Eastern Conference, while Stars vs. Wild and Ducks vs. Oilers continue in the Western Conference. Edmonton took the first game of the series with the Ducks, while Dallas rebounded after being routed in Game 1 to take a 4-2 victory in Game 2.

We break down the latest NHL odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and looked at recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model to find the best bets you can make for Wednesday's games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks.

Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. NHL games give bettors plenty of choices, from parlay betting to spread betting and Over/Under bets to player prop betting.

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NHL Playoffs picks for Wednesday, April 22

Penguins money line vs. Flyers

Stars money line vs. Wild

Ducks vs. Oilers Under 6.5 Goals

Penguins money line vs. Flyers

These teams split their four games in the regular season with the home team winning each time, but the SportsLine model is leaning strongly toward the Penguins coming through on the road Wednesday. They are winning outright in 62% of the model's simulations, making this a 'B' grade play. The Flyers have been bringing it to the Pens, posting a 48-32 edge in hits and blocking 23 shots in Game 2. But with players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha, Pittsburgh has too much talent to go quietly and there will be a sense of desperation. The model sees Pittsburgh putting up a strong fight in this one and winning.

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Stars money line vs. Wild

Minnesota's Game 1 victory was a stunner not because they won, but because it ended 6-1. Dallas came back strong in Game 2, with goalie Jake Oettinger making key saves and the penalty kill (which allowed three goals in Game 1) playing much better. Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson had key goals, and now the Stars will look to show why they had the third-most points in the NHL this season. The Wild finished third in the Central Division, eight points behind the second-place Stars but the teams split their four regular-season games. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Dallas to win as +102 money line underdogs as they are coming out on top in 56% of its simulations.

Ducks vs. Oilers Under 6.5 goals

Edmonton coughed up a 2-0 lead and needed two goals in the third period to pull off the 4-3 victory in Game 1. Now Connor McDavid and Co. will continue their quest to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. They lost the past two to the Florida Panthers, who are home watching the postseason this year. The Ducks have a ton of players making their Stanley Cup Playoffs debuts but after dominating the second period, they should have built a little confidence. The SportsLine model gives a rare 'A' grade on the total in this one, with Under 6.5 goals hitting in 60.4% of simulations.

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