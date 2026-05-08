Friday features a pair of second-round games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and both are awfully intriguing. The Buffalo Sabres are up 1-0 in their series with the Montreal Canadiens and can take a commanding 2-0 lead on home ice, while the Anaheim Ducks and Golden Knights move things to California for a Game 3 clash with the series tied at 1-1.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has issued its NHL picks and best bets for Friday's Game 3 matchups. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

There are plenty of options for bettors for Friday's games, including spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line betting and player prop betting. Bettors can also combine multiple picks and make a parlay bet for Friday's games.

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NHL playoffs picks for Friday, May 8

Canadiens money line

Ducks money line

Canadiens money line

The Sabres put four goals past the Habs in Wednesday's Game 1, and that was without Tage Thompson or Alex Tuch getting on the board. Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored for Montreal, but the Canadiens will need more to steal a road game before the series shifts north. Juraj Slafkovsky is a contender to make his presence felt. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the prospect of an upset, as the Habs win in 54% of its simulations.

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Ducks money line

After dispatching Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, the Ducks snared Game 2 of their current series in Las Vegas to return home with home ice advantage. Don't confuse these Ducks for the downtrodden bunch of the last few seasons -- led by Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Leo Carlsson, Anaheim is dangerous. The SportsLine model agrees, as the Ducks win and take a lead in the series in 57% of its simulations.

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