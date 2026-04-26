The Colorado Avalanche will try to complete the sweep of the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday as part of the four-game slate in the 2026 NHL Playoffs. The other three matchups are 2-1 series, with the Sabres up on the Bruins, the Canadiens leading the Lightning and Anaheim having the edge on the Oilers. Colorado has scored just eight goals in taking the 3-0 series lead but has held the Kings to four and is trying to advance past the first round for the second time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2021-22.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has issued its NHL picks and best bets for Sunday's games. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Bettors have a ton of options for Sunday's four NHL games, including spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line betting and even player prop betting. Bettors can also combine multiple and take a stab at parlay betting for Sunday's slate.

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NHL Playoffs picks for Sunday, April 26

Sabres +1.5 vs. Bruins

Avalanche money line vs. Kings

Canadiens +1.5 vs. Lightning

Ducks money line vs. Oilers

Sabres +1.5 vs. Bruins

Buffalo is 6-1-1 in its past eight games while Boston is 3-5-2 in its past 10. The Sabres got a boost from some strong play from goaltender Alex Lyon, who replaced Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Game 3 and saved 24 of 25 shots. Jeremy Swayman also has played well in net for Boston, so the model is leaning slightly Under on the 7.5 goal total. Its strongest plays are on the Sabres, who are winning as underdogs in 50% of the SportsLine model simulations and covering the +1.5 puck line 57% of the time.

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Avalanche money line vs. Kings

Colorado won the Presidents' Trophy with the most points in the NHL and has shown no signs of a slowdown. NHL goal-scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon hasn't even found the net, yet the Avalanche are up 3-0 in the series. Once he gets going, Colorado will be tough to stop. This is a strong 'A' pick from the model, with the Avalanche winning in 69% of simulations. It can be used in a parlay with pretty strong confidence if the juice is a little too much, but the model has this series ending Sunday.

Canadiens +1.5 vs. Lightning

All three games have gone to overtime, and this is going to remain a physical, tight series. Team captain Nick Suzuki has had a huge impact on the series for Montreal, assisting on three goals in the first three games. Brandon Hagel has had an even bigger impact for Tampa Bay, netting four goals already, while Nikita Kucherov has scored three times. The model has the Lightning winning in an almost pick'em game, but the Habs are covering the +1.5 puck line 72% of the time.

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Ducks money line vs. Oilers

Anaheim has been scoring goals in bunches, and the Oilers are on their heels. Anaheim had seven different goal scorers in Game 3, with Leo Carlsson credited with the game-winner as the Ducks scored four times in the third period. Edmonton still has NHL points leader Connor McDavid, and he scored in Game 3 but has been relatively quiet so far. The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on the Ducks on the money line at plus-money, as they are winning in 51% of its simulations.