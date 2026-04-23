Thursday is a big one for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the first round continuing with three games. The top seeds in each conference, the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, are each off to 2-0 starts in the first round. They face the Kings and Senators, respectively, on Thursday. The other game of the day is between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres. That series is tied 1-1, so the winner will take a key 2-1 lead.

Here, we break down the latest picks for Sabres vs. Bruins, Hurricanes vs. Senators and Avalanche vs. Kings from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks.

Anyone following its NHL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. With three playoff games on the docket for Thursday, bettors have plenty of options, including spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line betting and even player prop betting. Bettors can also combine multiple and partake in parlay betting

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NHL Playoffs picks for Thursday, April 23

Sabres money line vs. Bruins

Hurricanes money line vs. Senators

Avalanche money line vs. Kings

Sabres money line vs. Bruins

The Sabres were one of the best stories in the NHL this year, making the playoffs for the first time in 15 years while winning the Atlantic Division along the way. Buffalo has a comeback win in Game 1 before dropping Game 2 to the Bruins, who now return home looking to take a 2-1 series lead. The Bruins were excellent at home this year, going 29-11-1, but the model has Buffalo as its top pick with the Bruins winning Game 3 in 50% of simulations in what's effectively a pick 'em.

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Hurricanes money line vs. Senators

The Hurricanes remain one of the league's best and most consistent franchises, and they secured the top seed in the East this year after a 113-point showing. Carolina has jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Senators, taking Game 1 2-0 and securing a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2 in what was one of the more exciting games of the postseason to date. The series now heads from Raleigh to Ottawa, where the Senators went 23-12-6 this regular season. The model thinks the Hurricanes are still the team to beat, though, as they win Game 3 in 49% of simulations at plus money.

Avalanche money line vs. Kings

The Avalanche were the NHL's top team this regular season, earning 121 points and the Presidents' Trophy while leading the league in both goals scored and goals allowed. Colorado drew the Kings in the first round after Los Angeles secured the final spot in the West. To Los Angeles' credit, the team has been able to keep Games 1 and 2 close, but the Kings couldn't pick up a win. The Avs won both matchups 2-1 and now head to L.A. with a 2-0 series advantage. The SportsLine model has Colorado taking a 3-0 lead here, as the Avalanche win in nearly 70% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

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