Two teams may see their seasons end during Saturday's three-game NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs slate, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators are down 3-0 in their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively. Over in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars have won two in a row to take a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Wild, who will try to even the series up in front of their home crowd.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has issued its NHL picks and best bets for Saturday's three games. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Bettors have a ton of options for Saturday's three NHL games, including spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line betting and even player prop betting. Bettors can also combine multiple and partake in parlay betting for Saturday's slate.

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NHL Playoffs picks for Saturday, April 25

Senators money line vs. Hurricanes

Stars money line vs. Wild

Penguins money line vs. Flyers

Senators money line vs. Hurricanes

This series has been pretty low-scoring and the Hurricanes, despite having a 3-0 series lead, have scored just a total of seven goals while picking up two of those three wins by a single goal. They're still up 3-0, however, as the Senators are looking to stave off elimination on Saturday. The Senators have done well in terms of defense, allowing no more than three goals in a single game so far, but they were shut out in Game 1 and have three total goals this series. That will need to change if they want to pull off a monumental comeback. The SportsLine model is backing Ottawa at home as the Senators win in 50% of simulations as a slight underdog.

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Stars money line vs. Wild

It looked like the Stars were in trouble after they were walloped 6-1 at home in Game 1 by the Wild but they rebounded well, winning Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 series lead into Saturday's Game 4 matchup. Dallas had the second-most points in the Western Conference and third-most in hockey this year, and they were viewed as a top contender in the West opposite Colorado. Minnesota is no slouch, though, and this was arguably the best first-round matchup on paper. The SportsLine model thinks the Stars will have a 3-1 series lead when it's all said and done on Saturday, with Dallas winning in 57% of simulations at plus money.

Penguins money line vs. Flyers

The Senators aren't the only team facing elimination on Saturday as the Penguins find themselves down 3-0 to the Flyers. It's been all Philadelphia in this all-Pennsylvania matchup, with the Flyers using a well-balanced attack to take a commanding lead. The Flyers were able to get a one-score goal in Game 1 and have dominated the series since, taking Game 2 3-0 and Game 3 5-2. The Penguins' backs are against the wall, and veterans like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will need to come up clutch to keep Pittsburgh's slim hopes alive. The good news for the Penguins is the model thinks they'll force Game 5, as they win Game 4 in 59% of simulations.

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