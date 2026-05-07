The Philadelphia Flyers have dug themselves a hole in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and they'll look to avoid digging deeper when the teams meet Thursday in Game 3. Carolina has won the first two games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs series, taking a 3-2 overtime victory on Tuesday, but now they are in Philadelphia, where the Flyers went 22-14-8 this season.

The Hurricanes lost to the eventual champion Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final last season, while the Flyers have missed the playoffs seven of the past 10 years and haven't been to a conference final since the 2009-10 season. Carolina is a -165 money-line favorite Thursday, and the Over/Under on total goals is 5.5 in the latest Hurricanes vs. Flyers odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has issued its NHL picks and best bets for Thursday's Game 3 matchup between the Flyers and Hurricanes. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

There are plenty of options for bettors in Thursday's matchup between the Flyers and Hurricanes, including spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line betting and player prop betting. Bettors can also combine multiple picks and make a parlay bet for Thursday's game.

Check out the DraftKings promo code for a new-user offer before placing any bets on the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

NHL Playoffs picks for Thursday, May 7

Flyers +1.5

Hurricanes money line

Under 5.5 goals

Flyers +1.5

The Hurricanes won three of four against the Flyers in the regular season, but three went to a shootout and the other was decided in overtime. The Flyers are on home ice, so they and their fans will have a sense of desperation that should provide a spark. The Broad Street Bullies will look to make their physical presence known, and the model likes the Flyers to keep it close. They are 56-32 against the spread this season and are covering the puck line in 70% of the model's simulations.

Bet on the NHL Playoffs with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Hurricanes money line

Carolina has mostly controlled the series, and it out-shot the Flyers 42-36 in Game 2 and had a 44-29 edge in face-offs won. The Hurricanes are the top seed in the East and have been as hot as any team in the league, winning 13 of their past 15 games. That includes all six in the playoffs, and eight of those 13 victories were by multiple goals. The Hurricanes were plus-56 in goal differential in the regular season, while the Flyers were plus-7. The model has Carolina winning in 59% of its simulations.

Flyers-Hurricanes Under 5.5

Especially since it's in Philly, this one should be a physical battle, and that should keep the score down. Both teams are 7-3 to the Under in their past 10 games, and the Flyers are 34-20 to the Under at home. Carolina has gone Under in 24 of 43 road games this season. The Hurricanes' four-game series with the Senators produced 16 total goals, and four of Philly's six games against the Penguins went Under this number. Under 5.5 Goals is hitting in 60.6% of the model simulations.

NHL bettors can sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code.