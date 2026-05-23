NHL odds, picks: Best bets for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 2 in Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, May 23

For the first time all postseason, the Carolina Hurricanes lost. The Canes were a perfect 8-0 to begin the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, but in Thursday's Game 1 matchup with the Montreal Canadiens to begin the Eastern Conference Final, the Habs were the ones to emerge victorious with a stunning 6-2 blowout win. The Hurricanes hadn't allowed more than two goals in any of their first eight games of the playoffs. Carolina will look to shake off the poor start to the series on Saturday while Montreal can take a huge 2-0 lead before the series moves north of the border on Monday.

Carolina is a -207 favorite (wager $207 to win $100), per the latest Canadiens vs. Hurricanes consensus odds, and Montreal is a +171 underdog (wager $100 to win $171). The Over/Under for total goals scored is 5.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has locked in its NHL picks and best bets for Thursday's Canadiens at Hurricanes Game 2 matchup. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Ahead of this massive Game 2 showdown, bettors have no shortage of NHL betting opportunities, including spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line bets and even player prop bets. Bettors also can combine picks to make a same-game parlay bet for Saturday's Game 2 matchup for a potentially greater profit.

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NHL Playoffs picks for Saturday, May 23

Canadiens money line

Over 5.5 goals

Canadiens money line

Thursday's Game 1 was a classic case of momentum versus rest. Team Momentum stood tall to begin the series. The Habs had played 14 games this postseason to the Canes' eight ahead of Game 1. The Hurricanes hadn't played since May 9, while the Canadiens didn't wrap up their second-round series until this Monday, May 18. Montreal continued its road warrior ways in Game 1 with a dominant 6-2 win. The SportsLine model backed the Canadiens ahead of Game 1, and it's picking them again here. Montreal wins Game 2 in 51% of simulations at plus money.

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Over 5.5 total goals

The Over hit in Game 1, but not in the way many expected. Carolina had been so good defensively to kick off the postseason, but Montreal exploded for four goals in the first period in what wound up being a resounding 6-2 Game 1 win. The Canes had allowed two or fewer goals in each of their first eight games of the postseason. The SportsLine model expects more scoring in Game 2 as well, with it backing Over 5.5 goals as part of its NHL best bets for Saturday.

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