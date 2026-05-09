The two top seeds in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have certainly looked the part to date, with both the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche yet to lose a single game to begin the postseason. The Canes swept the Ottawa Senators and could wrap up a four-game sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round on Saturday. The Avs swept the Los Angeles Kings to begin their playoff run and are up 2-0 on the Wild as the series moves to Minnesota Saturday night.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has locked in its NHL picks and best bets for Hurricanes vs. Flyers and Avalanche vs. Wild on Saturday night. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

With one elimination game on tap and another series potentially moving to 3-0, there's no shortage of NHL betting opportunities Saturday night, including spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line betting and player prop betting. Bettors can also combine multiple picks and make a parlay bet for Saturday's games.

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NHL Playoffs picks for Saturday, May 9

Hurricanes-Flyers Under 5.5

Flyers +1.5

Avalanche money line

Flyers-Hurricanes Under 5.5

The Hurricanes have been stellar defensively this postseason, allowing no more than two goals in a single game this postseason while winning each of their seven games to date. All three games this series have finished Under 5.5 goals scored, and only two of the Flyers' six first-round games against Pittsburgh went Over 5.5 goals. The Under hits in more than 60% of simulations.

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Flyers +1.5

It's now or never for the Flyers, who could be the first team eliminated from the second round if they fall on Saturday. They should be fired up as they're staring down elimination and are playing in Philadelphia. The Flyers covered in Game 2 but lost by three goals in Games 1 and 3. Philly covers the puck line in 67% of simulations.

Avalanche money line vs. Wild

The Wild had a big first-round series against the Dallas Stars, winning in six games over their division rival, but they've been unable to get much traction against the Avalanche, losing Game 1 9-6 and Game 2 5-2. The series now moves to Minnesota, where the Wild went 2-1 last round against Dallas. The Avs, who had the most points, goals scored and fewest goals allowed in the NHL in the regular season, can move to 7-0 this postseason with a win on Saturday. The SportsLine model has Colorado winning in 63% of simulations.

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