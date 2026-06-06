NHL odds, picks: Best bets for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on Saturday, June 6

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to bounce back from a tough 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win in Game 2. The series is tied up at 1-1, and the action moves to Sin City on Saturday, June 6, for Game 3. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Canes looked to be in prime position to take Game 1 at home after going up 2-0, but Vegas scored three straight and Carolina never led again. Tomas Hertl's go-ahead goal with just over three minutes remaining was the decider for the Golden Knights in that matchup. Carolina then mounted a monster comeback in Game 3, scoring three third-period goals before Seth Jarvis cashed in during the overtime period to even the series up. Carolina is 13-2 this postseason and snapped Vegas' seven-game win streak.

This one is effectively a pick 'em, per the latest Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights consensus odds, and the Over/Under for total goals scored is 5.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has locked in its NHL picks and best bets for Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. The model entered the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a +568 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Ahead of Game 3, bettors have a ton of different NHL betting opportunities, such as spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line bets and even player prop bets. Bettors also can combine picks to make a same-game parlay bet for Saturday's Game 3 matchup for a potentially greater profit.

Bet on the NHL at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets after wagering $5 or more:

NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 3 picks for Saturday, June 6

Golden Knights money line

Over 5.5 goals

Golden Knights money line

The Golden Knights have been exceptional in the later stages of this postseason, and it looked like they were heading towards a 2-0 series lead in Game 2. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Carolina came storming back, and then after the Canes took a 3-2 lead, Vegas captain Mark Stone tied things up with less than two minutes to go. The action now moves to Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights are 6-2 this postseason. The SportsLine model has Vegas winning Game 3 in 54% of simulations, and consensus odds have this one effectively as a pick 'em.

Sign up with FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 each day for 7 days:

Over 5.5 total goals

The story of Carolina's postseason thus far has been defense, as the Hurricanes have allowed two or fewer goals in all but three of their 15 playoff games to date. Two of those three games where they've allowed three or more goals, however, have come in the first two games of the Final. Each of Carolina's last three games have finished Over 5.5 goals, while three of Vegas' last four games have cleared this number. The Over hits in 56.1% of simulations.