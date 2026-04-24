Three pivotal Game 3s will take place in the 2026 NHL Playoffs on Friday, April 24, beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning trying to reclaim home ice against the Montreal Canadiens. The Utah Mammoth will host their first playoff game under their new name against the Vegas Golden Knights, while the action concludes with the two-time Western Conference champions Edmonton Oilers trying to go up 2-1 on the upstart Anaheim Ducks. With three playoff games on Friday, bettors have plenty to look at when it comes to spread betting, Over/Under bets, money line betting and even player prop betting. Those looking to get into parlay betting can combine these top plays into one bet. We'll highlight the best bets for each contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

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NHL Playoffs picks for Friday, April 24

Canadiens +1.5 vs. Lightning

Mammoth money line vs. Golden Knights

Oilers-Ducks Under 6.5 goals

Canadiens +1.5 vs. Lightning

Montreal finished tied on points with Tampa Bay during the regular season and came into the postseason in slightly better form, winning seven of its last 10 games. Perhaps that's what allowed the Canadiens to take Game 1 and establish home ice. This bet would've cashed in both contests so far and the SportsLine model has Montreal covering the puck line in 71% of simulations.

Mammoth money line vs. Golden Knights

The atmosphere should be electric in Utah as the Mammoth host their first playoff game since moving from Arizona. This team held its own in a loaded Central Division and while it still has a ways to go to compete with the likes of the Avalanche and Stars, Utah's foundation is solid. The Golden Knights have looked quite shaky in this series and if it wasn't for a three-goal flurry in the third period of Game 1, this could be a 2-0 series in favor of the Mammoth. Utah wins Game 3 in 61% of model simulations.

Oilers-Ducks Under 6.5 goals

Despite the first two games of this series going Over this line, the SportsLine model feels strongly about the Under on 6.5 goals in Game 3 as it hits in 51.6% of simulations. It's possible the shift in venue will lead to less goals, though there have been at least two goals scored in every period of this series so far.

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