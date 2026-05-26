NHL picks: Hurricanes seek commanding lead against Canadiens with win in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Final

Home-ice advantage has meant nothing to the Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they've gone 2-5 at the Bell Centre while winning seven of their 10 road games. They'll need to make better use of their own rink Wednesday to avoid a major deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montreal attempts to even the 2026 Eastern Conference Final when it hosts Carolina for Game 4. The Canadiens dropped their second consecutive 3-2 overtime decision on Monday to fall behind in the series, marking the first time they've suffered back-to-back losses this postseason.

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Head coach Martin St. Louis' club battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits in Game 3 before Andrei Svechnikov scored at 14:06 of OT to give Carolina a 2-1 series lead. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and Taylor Hall also tallied for the Hurricanes, who improved to 5-0 on the road in these playoffs. They also are 5-0 in overtime contests, with each being a 3-2 triumph.

Blue-liners Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson converted for the Canadiens, who have lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-March. Four of Montreal's five home defeats this postseason were by one goal, including two in OT.

The Canadiens need to find a way to get the puck on net with more frequency against the Hurricanes. Even though each of the last two games went to overtime, Carolina's Frederik Andersen faced just 12 shots in Game 2 and 13 on Monday. In the series opener, Montreal beat the Danish goaltender five times on 21 shots. It was the only time in these playoffs thus far Andersen has yielded more than two goals.

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Eric Robinson (two goals, one assist) and Mark Jankowski (three assists) lead the Hurricanes with three points apiece in the conference final. Nikolaj Ehlers has also scored twice while Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis both have netted a tally and set up another. William Carrier and defenseman Jalen Chatfield each have notched a pair of assists.

Phillip Danault (one goal, three assists) tops the Canadiens with four points, while Juraj Slafkovsky (two, one), Cole Caufield (one, two) and Nick Suzuki (three assists) all have recorded three. Josh Anderson is tied with Slafkovsky for the team lead with two goals.

The NHL betting odds at the major sportsbooks see the Hurricanes as favorites in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, as they are listed around -143 on the money line. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are priced at about +119. Learn how to read betting odds here.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL GAME 4 TEAM DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Carolina Hurricanes -142 -146 -140 -145 Montreal Canadiens +120 +122 +118 +118

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4 best bets

Canadiens money line (+122, FanDuel)

Montreal lost three or more consecutive home games just once during the regular season, when they dropped four straight all the way back in mid-November. Firing more shots at Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen would help the Canadiens' cause in Game 4, as they've registered fewer than 14 in each of the last two contests. But they still scored twice in both and took the contests to overtime and they've proven they can win no matter how many shots they record (see Game 7 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when they won 2-1 despite unleashing a mere nine shots). Andersen has posted outstanding numbers this postseason with the exception of the conference final opener, but I still have little confidence in him. The 36-year-old Dane has faced fewer than 20 shots in five of his last seven outings yet allowed two goals in each of the last three. Regardless of whether or not the Canadiens get the puck on net more often on Wednesday, I like them to find a way to even the series.

Alex Newhook 1+ points (+144, FanDuel)

Newhook entered this postseason with two goals and nine points in 32 career playoff games. He entered Tuesday tied for third in the NHL with seven tallies and fifth on the Canadiens with 10 points in 17 contests. One reason for the 25-year-old center's scoring outburst is that he's shooting with regularity, as he's registered 31 shots in these playoffs after recording a total of 23 over his first four postseasons. Newhook failed to get on the scoresheet in Montreal's first four playoff games but notched at least one point in eight of the next 11. Carolina kept him in check in each of the last two contests after he picked up an assist in the series opener, and I believe he'll be involved offensively with the Canadiens facing an almost must-win situation in Game 4.

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