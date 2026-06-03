NHL picks: Taylor Hall among best bets for Game 2 of 2026 Stanley Cup Final

The last two times the Vegas Golden Knights began a playoff matchup on the road, they returned home with a 2-0 series lead. The 2026 Western Conference champions are hoping to extend that streak on Thursday.

Vegas will attempt to take a 2-0 lead in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final when they visit the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. for Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Golden Knights drew first blood on Tuesday, rallying from an early two-goal deficit and emerging with a 5-4 victory as Tomas Hertl snapped a tie with 3:24 remaining in the third period.

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The win was the franchise playoff-record seventh in a row for Vegas, breaking the previous mark set during the 2020 postseason. It also was the Golden Knights' third consecutive triumph in Game 1s on the road, as they kicked off their 2024 first-round series against the Dallas Stars and this year's conference final meeting with the Colorado Avalanche with victories.

Vegas went on to win Game 2 in both of those series, but it eventually lost the matchup against Dallas in seven games. However, the club stunned the hockey world by sweeping Colorado to advance to the Final for the third time in its nine-season existence.

The Hurricanes won their first two series this postseason in eerily similar fashion, as they recorded a shutout victory in the opener, posted a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2 (double overtime in the first round) and ultimately registered a pair of one-goal triumphs in sweeps of both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers. They broke that pattern in the Eastern Conference Final by losing Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens but followed with four straight wins to earn the third Final appearance in franchise history.

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Carolina scored less than a minute into Game 1 of the conference final but wound up suffering a 6-2 loss before going on the four-game run. The team is looking to follow the same blueprint in the Final and win its second Cup as it tallied in the opening minute of the opener against Vegas but finished with a loss.

Brett Howden scored his playoff-leading 11th goal and added an assist for the Golden Knights in Game 1, while defenseman Shea Theodore netted a tally and set up two others. Fellow blue-liner Brayden McNabb collected three assists as Vegas improved to 20-4-1 since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as head coach with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Nikolaj Ehlers staked the Hurricanes to the 2-0 lead in the series opener with his second two-goal performance this postseason. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and captain Jordan Staal also scored while blue-liner Jalen Chatfield notched a pair of assists.

The NHL betting odds at the major sportsbooks see the Hurricanes as favorites in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, as they are listed at about -160. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are priced around +135. Carolina has scored first in each of its last six games and 12 of 14 overall this postseason. The team is -135 at DraftKings Sportsbook to extend its streak on Thursday. Learn how to read betting odds here.

STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME 2 TEAM DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Carolina Hurricanes -162 -164 -160 -160 Vegas Golden Knights +136 +136 +135 +135

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 2 best bets

Pavel Dorofeyev: Over 2.5 shots on goal (+108, FanDuel)

Dorofeyev entered the Stanley Cup Final with a share of the postseason goal-scoring lead but was overtaken as teammate Brett Howden netted his 11th tally in Game 1. There was no lack of effort to score on Dorofeyev's part, however, as he was one of Vegas' three co-leaders with three shots on goal. The 25-year-old Russian right wing is tied with teammate Jack Eichel for second among remaining postseason players with 45 shots and has registered at least three in six of his last eight games. I believe he'll be firing the puck at Carolina's Frederik Andersen often once again in Game 2.

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Taylor Hall: 1+ points (-104, FanDuel)

Hall leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 16 points this postseason, which he began with a six-game streak during which he collected three goals and six assists. The 34-year-old left wing has slowed down, landing on the scoresheet in only three of his last eight contests. Hall registered three points in two of those three outings, however, and has gone back-to-back games without a point just once in these playoffs. I like him to contribute offensively in Game 2 and wouldn't be suprised if he came up with another multi-point performance.