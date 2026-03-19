There are 11 NHL games on Thursday, and sports fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades. Kalshi is a prediction market for outcomes on events, including NHL games. It's like a stock market where users purchase contracts at a price that correlates to the likelihood of an event occurring. For example, the Columbus Blue Jackets are priced at 68 cents per share for Thursday's game against the New York Rangers, which implies that Columbus has a 68% chance to win. Kalshi users can cash out of their contracts prior to the settling of an event, and share prices change throughout the day like a stock market. Kalshi pays out $1 for each successful contract. Sign up at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best NHL trades for Thursday, March 19

The Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings are right in the middle of a scramble for positioning in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference, and they meet Thursday night. The Red Wings are fifth in the division and eighth in the East, two points behind the Canadiens, who are third in the division and fourth in the conference. Detroit won the most recent meeting 4-0 in Montreal but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Canadiens winning this one 55% of the time. You can trade on Montreal to win at Kalshi for 51 cents per share. Sign up to trade on Canadiens vs. Panthers at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Thursday also features a rematch of the past two Stanley Cup Finals, but this one isn't quite a preview of things to come. The Panthers won both of those Finals matchups, but the two-time defending champs have had a rough go of it this season and are set to miss the playoffs altogether. They sit second-to-last in the East, while the Oilers are fifth in the West but have some trouble of their own. Star forward Leon Draisaitl is out for the foreseeable future with an injury, but the SportsLine model still has Edmonton winning in 61% of its simulations. You can buy shares of the Oilers for 59 cents at Kalshi. Trade on NHL games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres and second-place Tampa Bay Lightning also are in action Thursday. The Sabres are 10-1 in their past 11 games and take on the San Jose Sharks on the West Coast. San Jose has lost five of its past seven games and the SportsLine Projection model has the Sabres winning in 62% of its simulations. Kalshi has the Sharks trading at 57 cents. Tampa Bay is also out West to face the Vancouver Canucks, and the Bolts have just six points from their past 10 games. The Canucks have eight points over the same span and the SportsLine model has Vancouver winning 31% of the time. Kalshi is offering the Canucks at 28 cents per share.