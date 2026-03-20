There are five NHL games on Friday, and fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades. Trade on Ducks vs. Mammoth, Devils vs. Capitals, Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes, and more.

Kalshi is a prediction market that works like a stock market, with users purchasing shares on the outcome of events like NHL games. Users can purchase contracts at a price that correlates to the likelihood of an event occurring. For example, shares for a Colorado Avalanche victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday are priced at 73 cents per share. That implies that the Avalanche have a 73% chance to win, and share prices change throughout the day as trades are made, just like a stock market. Kalshi users can cash out of their contracts prior to the settling of an event, and Kalshi pays out $1 for each successful contract. Go to Kalshi now and sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best NHL trades for Friday, March 20

A glance at the NHL standings might give the impression that the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks are on different trajectories, with Anaheim leading the Pacific Division and Utah fourth in the Central. However, both teams come in with 78 points and are fighting for fourth in the Western Conference standings. They have split the two head-to-head games this season, the most recent being a 7-0 road rout by the Mammoth. Utah has won its past two games, while the Ducks have won just two of their past six. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Mammoth winning in 59% of simulations, but you can buy a share on Utah to win for 55 cents at Kalshi. Sign up to trade on Ducks vs. Mammoth at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

It has been a tough year for the New Jersey Devils, but they enter Friday's game against the similarly struggling Washington Capitals on a modest three-game win streak. The Capitals are 3-4 in their past seven games, but are coming off a 4-1 home victory against the Ottawa Senators. New Jersey beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday. Both meetings between these teams this season went to overtime, with New Jersey losing 4-3 at home and winning a 3-2 shootout in D.C. Kalshi has shares on the Capitals to win for 56 cents, a solid price considering the SportsLine Model has Washington winning in 61% of simulations.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have also been in the doldrums. They now face the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes. But the Leafs, who are second-to-last in the East, are playing on their home ice, where they have earned 41 of their 70 points. Carolina has earned just 40 of its 92 in road games, one reason the SportsLine model has Toronto winning in 55% of simulations. Kalshi users can buy a share on the Maple Leafs to win for just 34 cents. Shares of "No" on Carolina winning by 1.5 goals or more cost just 56 cents, while the model has the Leafs losing by no more than a goal or winning outright 77% of the time. Trade on Friday's NHL games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here: