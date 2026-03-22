There are nine NHL games on the schedule for Sunday, and sports fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to make trades on these contests. The promo code gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades.

Kalshi is a prediction market for outcomes of various events, including NHL games. It's like a stock market where users can buy contracts for a particular team at a share price. The price shows how likely an outcome is to occur. For example, the Tampa Bay Lightning are trading at 60 cents per share in Sunday's game against the Calgary Flames, implying the Lightning have a 60% chance to win. Kalshi users can cash out of their contracts before an event settles, and share prices can change during the day like a stock market. For every successful contract, Kalshi pays out $1. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best NHL trades for Sunday, March 22

The Buffalo Sabres have won four in a row and nine of their last 10 as they continue their hot play after the Olympic break. Buffalo have overtaken Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division and gets to face a fellow division leader on Sunday when it visits the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks are coming off a win over the Utah Mammoth and despite having a minus-8 goal differential, they lead the Pacific Division by three points ahead of Sunday's games. The SportsLine model has Buffalo winning this game in 51% of simulations, and Buffalo is trading for 50 cents per share on Kalshi. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Two Metropolitan Division squads square off on Sunday with the Carolina Hurricanes traveling to the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh has got its star duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin back but is just 4-3-3 in its last 10 games. Carolina is on a two-game winning streak and has an eight-point cushion at the top of the division but the SportsLine model backs the Penguins to win in 66% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on Pittsburgh at 43 cents per share. Trade on NHL games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Western Conference playoff hopefuls will clash when the Dallas Stars, who have won seven of their last 10, host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Vegas in on a three-game losing streak and sits third in the Pacific Division, just four points ahead of the fourth-place Kings. The Stars got a big 2-1 win over the Avalanche on Wednesday, but promptly lost to the Wild 2-1 in their last game. The Golden Knights win in 45% of SportsLine simulations to bring value as underdogs and on Kalshi, you can trade for them at 43 cents per share.