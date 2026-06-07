NHL picks: Tomas Hertl among best bets for Game 4 of 2026 Stanley Cup Final

When the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche were eliminated in the Western Conference Final in quick fashion, many believed the 2026 Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes was going to be a bit lackluster. Three games into the series, nothing could be further from the truth.

After stunning the hockey world by sweeping Colorado, the Golden Knights attempt to move within one victory of the second championship in franchise history when they host the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Final. Vegas gained the upper hand in the matchup with a 5-4 double-overtime triumph on Saturday in a game for the ages.

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The Hurricanes stormed out of the gate at home in the series opener as Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in the first 12:08 of the game. However, the Golden Knights rallied to move ahead and squandered a pair of one-goal leads before Tomas Hertl's tally with 3:24 remaining in the third period gave them a 5-4 victory.

Game 2's script was very similar, as Brett Howden gave Vegas a two-goal advantage that Carolina erased by netting three tallies in a 5:05 span during the latter half of the third period. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone forged a tie with 1:21 left in regulation, but Seth Jarvis converted a power-play opportunity 3:56 into overtime to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 win and even the Final.

The series shifted to the desert for Game 3, which was one of the most entertaining in recent memory. After a scoreless opening period, the Golden Knights had two apparent goals early in the second waved off following coach's challenges by Carolina before erupting for four goals to seemingly take control of the series.

Entering the Final as the favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy, Mitch Marner strengthened his case in that session, setting up Hertl's power-play goal at 10:26 before scoring the next three goals in a span of 6:10 to break the record for the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history set in 1957 by Maurice Richard (6:21).

The postseason leader with 28 points, Marner had a tremendous opportunity for a fourth consecutive goal early in the third period but was denied on a penalty shot by Brandon Bussi, who had replaced Frederik Andersen in Carolina's crease to start the period. Appearing to be completely deflated, the Hurricanes suddenly flipped a switch seven minutes into the third and made some history of their own.

Jordan Martinook, Taylor Hall and captain Jordan Staal scored in a 39-second span beginning at 7:03 for the fastest three goals in Stanley Cup Final history, eclipsing the previous mark of 56 seconds set in Game 2 of the 1954 Final by the Montreal Canadiens.

With 1:42 to play in the third, Andrei Svechnikov scored on the power play to stun the crowd and knot the contest, but a fluke goal by defenseman Shea Theodore at 5:38 of the second overtime gave Vegas another 5-4 victory.

Marner leads all players with seven points in the Final, while teammates Howden (three goals, two assists), Theodore (two, three) and blue-liner Brayden McNabb (five assists) have five apiece. Staal has scored in each of the first three games of the series and also has an assist to top the Hurricanes with four points, while defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (one goal, two assists) and Sebastian Aho (three assists) have three each.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, whose team fell to 6-1 in overtime this postseason but has yet to lose back-to-back games in these playoffs, has a critical decision to make regarding his starting goaltender for Game 4.

Andersen has allowed 12 goals over the first three games of the Final after yielding 20 in the Hurricanes' first 12 postseason contests. He gave up four on only 16 shots over the first two periods of Game 3 before being replaced.

Bussi, who made four more starts than Andersen during the regular season, was strong in his playoff debut as he turned aside the first 18 shots he faced before the winning goal. Theodore fired a shot that went wide but caromed off the end boards and toward the goal before deflecting off the goaltender's left skate and entering the net for the winner.

The NHL betting odds at the major sportsbooks see the Hurricanes as slight favorites in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, as they are listed at about -115. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are priced around -105. Learn how to read betting odds here.

STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME 4 TEAM DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Carolina Hurricanes -115 -113 -115 -115 Vegas Golden Knights -105 -106 -105 -105

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4 best bets

Andrei Svechnikov: Over 0.5 points (-135, BetMGM)

Svechnikov has recorded only nine points in 16 games this postseason, but he's landed on the score sheet in five of his last six outings. The 26-year-old Russian right wing has collected three goals and two assists over that span, including the power-play tally late in the third period of Game 3 that forged a tie after Hurricanes had trailed 4-0 earlier in the contest. Svechnikov's point total reached double digits each of the previous two postseasons, and I like him to extend the streak on Tuesday.

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Tomas Hertl: 1+ points (+124, FanDuel)

Hertl has caught fire since beginning the playoffs with just two points in his first nine games. The 32-year-old Czech center has registered at least one point in eight of his last 10 contests, including each of the first three of the Stanley Cup Final. Hertl has picked up two goals and as many assists in the series after amassing three points in two meetings with the Hurricanes during the 2025-26 regular season. I expect him to make his way onto the Game 4 score sheet as well.