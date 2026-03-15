NHL action for the 2025-26 season continues on Sunday, March 15 with six contests and sports fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to make trades on these contests. The code gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades.

Kalshi is a prediction market for outcomes on a variety of events, including NHL games. It's like a stock market where users purchase contracts at a particular price with correlates to the likelihood of an event occurring. For example, the Ottawa Senators are priced at 65 cents per share for Sunday's game against the San Jose Sharks, implying Ottawa has a 65% chance to win. Kalshi users can cash out of their contracts prior to an event settling, and share prices will change throughout the day like a stock market. Kalshi pays out $1 for each successful contract. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best NHL trades for Sunday, March 15

The Anaheim Ducks have been the big surprise of the 2025-26 season, but they've lost two in a row heading into Sunday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Ducks are fighting with the two-time Western Conference champions Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division, while the Canadiens are trying to hold onto third place in the Atlantic Division with the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings hot in pursuit. The SportsLine model has Montreal winning in 60% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for the Canadiens at 58 cents per share. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Oilers are trying to take that final step after falling short in the Stanley Cup Final the last two seasons, and they're likely breathing a sigh of relief the Florida Panthers won't be around this time. Edmonton will try to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts the Nashville Predators, who have fallen off a bit over the last 10 games with a 3-4-3 mark. Nashville is unlikely to be a factor in the Central Division but could have a shot at a wild-card spot. The Oilers win in 66% of SportsLine model simulations and you can trade for them at 63 cents per share on Kalshi.

Trade on NHL games on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

After winning the last two Stanley Cups, the Panthers won't be playing for any hardware this season. Florida will likely have to re-assess its roster in the offseason as it tries to rebound from a dismal campaign. On Sunday, the Panthers head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Kraken, who are just four points behind Edmonton in the Pacific Division standings. Florida gets the win in 55% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for the Panthers at 55 cents per share.