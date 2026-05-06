The Montreal Canadiens got through a rigorous first-round series in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as each of their seven games against the Tampa Bay Lightning were decided by one goal, including four in overtime. They alternated wins and losses throughout the matchup but now hope to post consecutive victories for the first time this postseason.

Montreal gets that opportunity Wednesday as its Eastern Conference second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres finally gets underway with Game 1 at KeyBank Center. The Canadiens advanced by defeating the Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 last Sunday despite recording only nine shots on goal.

Buffalo is coming off its first playoff series win since 2007 as it defeated the Boston Bruins in six games. The Sabres have played much better defensively since Alex Lyon replaced Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the crease as they limited the Bruins to a total of five goals over the final four contests in the showdown.

The Sabres and Canadiens split their four regular-season meetings, with each team winning once at home and once on the road. Tage Thompson recorded seven points, with five -- including his ninth career hat trick -- coming in Buffalo's 5-3 home triumph on Jan. 15. Cole Caufield scored four goals and set up two others for Montreal while Nick Suzuki led the team with eight points.

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The Western Conference second-round series between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights continues Wednesday with Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. The Golden Knights attempt to take a 2-0 lead after posting a 3-1 victory in the opener as Mitch Marner scored one goal and set up another.

Brett Howden continued his torrid pace for Vegas, netting the first tally of Game 1 to extend his goal-scoring streak to four contests. The 28-year-old center leads the team and already has matched his career playoff high with five goals, doing so in just seven outings after scoring five times in 22 contests during the 2023 postseason as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Here are some players with value to consider for player prop betting for Wednesday's NHL playoff games.

NHL Best bets for Wednesday, May 6

Cole Caufield, Canadiens: Anytime goal scorer (+175, DraftKings)

Caufield set a career high with 51 goals during the regular season, finishing two behind Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon for the Maurice Richard Trophy. But the 25-year-old right wing tallied just once against Tampa Bay in the opening round, converting in Game 4 of the series for his only goal in his last nine outings dating back to the regular season. However, Caufield recorded four goals in as many outings against the Sabres in 2025-26, scoring all of them over the last three contests of the four-game series. I believe Caufield will regain his scoring touch on Wednesday.

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Peyton Krebs, Sabres: 1+ points (+134, FanDuel)

Krebs had his best offensive season, registering career highs of 12 goals, 27 assists and 39 points. The 25-year-old center has elevated his game in the playoffs as he was a fixture on the scoresheet against the Bruins in the first round, recording at least one point in five of the six contests. Krebs is third on the Sabres with six points this postseason, one behind co-leaders Thompson and Alex Tuch, and I like him to notch another in Game 1 versus the Canadiens.

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Jackson LaCombe, Ducks: 1+ assists (+124, FanDuel)

LaCombe was the only member of Team USA's gold medal-winning team that did not suit up for a game at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 25-year-old defenseman may have taken head coach Mike Sullivan's decision to heart as he is proving that he's more than capable of performing well on the big stage. LaCombe leads all defensemen with nine assists this postseason and has notched at least one in six of Anaheim's seven games. Dating back to the regular season, he has set up a goal in eight of his last 10 contests, and I feel comfortable backing him to do it against the Golden Knights in Game 2.