The 2025 Stanley Cup Final shifts to Amerant Bank Arena, where the reigning champion Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 on Monday. The series is tied at one win apiece, as Edmonton posted a 4-3 overtime victory in the opener and Florida recorded a 5-4 double-overtime triumph in Game 2.

After giving the Panthers a 4-3 lead with a short-handed goal in the second period, Brad Marchand completed his two-goal performance at 8:05 of the second overtime, evening the series. It was the fifth career playoff overtime tally for Marchand, tying him for third place on the all-time list with four other players -- including teammate Carter Verhaeghe and Corey Perry of the Oilers.

Defenseman Seth Jones scored one goal and set up another for Florida, while Anton Lundell and blue-liner Nate Schmidt each notched two assists. Sam Bennett opened the scoring with his playoff-leading 13th tally, giving him four goals in his last three contests.

Three players posted multi-point performances for Edmonton. Defenseman Evan Bouchard recorded a goal and two assists, Leon Draisaitl finished with one of each and 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Connor McDavid set up three tallies. McDavid, who leads all players this postseason with 31 points, has registered five consecutive multi-point efforts and 11 overall in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid is one multi-point game away from equaling his career high for one playoff year, which he set in 2022 and matched last postseason. Draisaitl is one such performance -- and two points overall -- behind McDavid in these playoffs after also having a career-best 10 multi-point outings last year.

Florida defenseman Nate Schmidt recorded two assists in Game 2 to become the sixth player to post back-to-back multi-point performances to start a Stanley Cup Final in the last 60 seasons. The 40-year-old Perry tied the game for Edmonton with 18 seconds remaining in the third period, making him the fifth player in NHL history to score a goal in the Final at the age of 40 or older.

The Oilers are three victories away from becoming the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens. The Panthers are hoping to join the 1979 Canadiens and 1985 Oilers as the only clubs to win back-to-back championships after facing a series deficit in the Final in their attempts to repeat.

Here are some players with value to consider when making NHL player prop bets for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers: Anytime goal scorer (+220, FanDuel)

Verhaeghe is tied for third on the Panthers with six goals this postseason and scored twice in each of the team's first three series. The 29-year-old center, who is Florida's all-time leader with 32 career playoff goals, notched a pair of assists in the series opener and another in Game 2 after netting a tally in the clinching Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Verhaeghe, who had several good chances on Friday, scored twice against the Oilers in last year's Stanley Cup Final and tallied in both of Florida's meetings with Edmonton this past regular season.

Aleksander Barkov, Panthers: 1+ assist (+100, DraftKings)

Barkov has yet to land on the scoresheet in the Final but has registered 11 assists this postseason, one fewer than team co-leaders Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues. The 29-year-old Finnish captain, who was awarded the Selke Trophy for the third time in his career last week, notched a pair of assists in Game 5 of the conference final. He finished with four in that series after recording three in each of the Panthers' previous two playoff matchups, so he's due to figure in the team's offense in Monday's contest.

Corey Perry, Oilers: Over 0.5 points (+110, bet365)

Perry is tied for fifth on the Oilers with 12 points this postseason, his highest playoff total since he recorded 18 with the Anaheim Ducks in 2015. The grizzled veteran, who intends to return for his 21st career NHL season in 2025-26, has gotten on the scoresheet in four consecutive games after failing to register a point in five straight contests. Going back to last year's Stanley Cup Final, Perry had notched a point in four of his last six playoff games against the Panthers.

Brad Marchand, Panthers: 1+ point (+102, FanDuel)

Florida acquired Marchand in March with the playoffs in mind, and he has not disappointed. Like Perry, he is proving that age is merely a number in these playoffs, as the 37-year-old is tied for second on the Panthers with 17 points. He has been involved in the scoring for Florida in three straight games, four of the last five and 12 of 19 overall this postseason. At this point, it's hard to imagine Marchand not winding up on the scoresheet in Game 3.

