A rematch of last year's Western Conference Final begins Wednesday, as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue when the Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of their matchup. This is the third straight appearance in the conference final for the Stars, who lost in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and the Oilers last postseason. Edmonton has reached this round for the third time in four years and is looking to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive campaigns for the third time in franchise history.

Dallas set up this rematch with a six-game triumph over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets in the second round. After setting up Sam Steel's tying goal in the second period of Game 6 on Saturday, defenseman Thomas Harley scored on the power play at 1:33 of overtime to give the Stars their sixth straight home victory this postseason.

The Oilers also advanced with an overtime win, as they defeated Vegas 1-0 on May 14 to wrap up their second-round series in five games. Kasperi Kapanen netted his first playoff tally since 2021 while with the Pittsburgh Penguins 7:19 into the extra session while Stuart Skinner turned aside all 24 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout -- and Edmonton's fourth straight road victory.

These franchises are meeting in the postseason for the 10th time overall and eighth since the Stars relocated from Minnesota for the 1993-94 season. Prior to Edmonton's triumph last year, Dallas won five consecutive matchups.

Here are some players with value to consider when making NHL player props for Wednesday's Western Conference Final opener.

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers: Anytime goal scorer (+125, BetMGM)

Edmonton has been receiving more scoring from secondary sources than it usually does in the postseason, as nine players have recorded three or more goals. Of course, one of those players is Draisaitl, who is tied with Corey Perry for the team lead with five tallies. The 29-year-old German has gone three games without a goal but scored in the opener of each of the Oilers' first two series in these playoffs as well as in Game 1 of last year's conference final against the Stars, so I expect the trend to continue Wednesday.

Evan Bouchard, Oilers: 1+ assist (+110, FanDuel)

After failing to register an assist in the final five games of Edmonton's first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, Bouchard got more involved offensively in the second round versus the Golden Knights. The 25-year-old recorded five assists in that matchup, notching a pair on two occasions, and is tied for first among defensemen with eight this postseason. Bouchard set up three goals in the three regular-season meetings with Stars in 2024-25 after collecting six assists against Dallas in last year's Western Conference Final. He has amassed 53 assists over 64 contests in his playoff career.

Miro Heiskanen, Stars: Over 0.5 assists (+130, bet365)

Heiskanen, who hadn't played since Jan. 28 due to a knee injury, made his 2025 playoff debut in Game 4 of Dallas' second-round series against Winnipeg and immediately got involved offensively with an assist. The 25-year-old Finnish blue-liner has set up a goal in seven in his last eight overall games, including two of his three playoff contests. Heiskanen has registered four assists in his last eight postseason games, with two coming against the Oilers in last year's Western Conference Final. He reached double figures in assists each of the past two postseasons and finished second in the NHL in 2020, when he amassed 20 in 27 games during Dallas' run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Thomas Harley, Stars: Over 0.5 points (+100, bet365)

Harley is having his best postseason offensively, as he has set career highs with four goals and 11 points in 13 games. The 23-year-old defenseman entered these playoffs with one tally and 13 points in his previous 39 postseason contests. Heiskanen's return has not slowed down Harley, who has recorded a goal and two assists in Dallas' three games with both in the lineup. He has landed on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 16 playoff contests dating back to last year and notched three assists in three meetings with the Oilers this past regular season.

Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's predictions for every game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with expert picks, only at SportsLine!