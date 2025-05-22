The Carolina Hurricanes attempt to end their NHL-record 13-game losing streak in the Eastern Conference Final and even the series at one win apiece when they host the reigning champion Florida Panthers for Game 2 as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Thursday. Carolina has not recorded a win in the conference final since defeating the Buffalo Sabres in seven games in 2006, as it was swept by the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009), Boston Bruins (2019) and Florida (2023) in its next three appearances before dropping the opener of this year's series against the Panthers.

Carter Verhaeghe recorded a goal and an assist as Florida posted a 5-2 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday. A total of 11 players landed on the scoresheet for the Panthers, who have outscored their opponents 38-18 while going 6-2 on the road this postseason.

Seth Jarvis helped set up both goals in the loss for the Hurricanes, who entered the Eastern Conference Final with a 5-0 record at home in these playoffs. The five tallies allowed were only two fewer than the total amount Carolina surrendered in its five-game victory over the top-seeded Washington Capitals in the second round.

Florida, which has scored 17 goals and allowed only four in its last three games away from home, won all six of the previous best-of-seven series in which it was victorious in Game 1 on the road.

Here are some players with value to consider when making NHL player props for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday.

Sam Bennett, Panthers: Anytime goal scorer (+295, DraftKings)

Bennett set a postseason career high with seven goals in 19 games last year and already has matched it in 13 contests during these playoffs. The 28-year-old center, who tallied twice in three regular-season meetings with the Hurricanes in 2024-25, has been following an interesting scoring pattern this postseason. He has gone two games with a goal and then two without one three times thus far, beginning with Florida's first two contests against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. If you believe this trend will continue, Bennett should convert on Thursday as he scored in the series opener. Much stranger things have happened in postseason history, so it's not crazy to bet on him to increase his team-leading playoff total to eight goals.

Anton Lundell, Panthers: Over 0.5 points (+140, bet365)

Lundell is one of eight players that has reached double figures in points for Florida this postseason. The 23-year-old Finnish center has been quiet of late, recording only two points over his last six contests following a four-game streak during which he registered three goals and five assists. But Lundell notched four points in three meetings with Carolina during the regular season and is a solid choice to get one in Game 2 after being one of just four Panthers forwards that didn't make his way onto the scoresheet in the series opener.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Hurricanes: Over 0.5 points (+115, bet365)

Gostisbehere has been one of the top offensive defensemen this postseason as he ranks fourth in the league with eight points in 11 games. The 32-year-old amassed a total of eight points in his previous 32 career playoff contests. Gostisbehere has landed on the scoresheet in seven games overall this postseason and four of his last five. After letting me down twice previously, he came through with an assist against the Panthers in Game 1. I like him to record at least one point again Thursday.

Eetu Luostarinen, Panthers: Over 0.5 points (+160, BetMGM)

Luostarinen's name does not immediately come to mind when you think about players on the Panthers that can get things done offensively. Yet the 26-year-old Finnish center leads Florida and is tied for sixth in the NHL with 13 points in as many games after entering this postseason with 15 points in 50 career playoff contests. Luostarinen, who also shares the team lead with nine assists, has notched four points over his last two games. He scored a goal in the series opener against Carolina, which selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft but dealt him to the Panthers at the 2020 trade deadline. Luostarinen has registered at least one point in seven of his last 10 contests and I believe he'll get one in Game 2.

