The Florida Panthers continue their quest to repeat as champions when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, with the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs resuming on Tuesday. Florida, which defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final to capture the first championship in franchise history last postseason, is appearing in the conference final for the third consecutive year. The streak began in 2023, when the Panthers swept the Hurricanes before losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida is looking to become the fourth team since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams to appear in three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and the third in the salary-cap era to win back-to-back championships. The Panthers also are hoping to give the Sunshine State a representative in the Stanley Cup Final for a sixth straight year, as the Tampa Bay Lightning made three consecutive appearances from 2020 to 2022.

Carolina is seeking its third trip to the Stanley Cup Final and first since hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup in 2006, when current head coach Rod Brind'Amour was the team captain. However, the Hurricanes have lost an NHL-record 12 straight games in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Panthers outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of this year's playoffs, posting a 6-1 victory on the road in Game 7 on Sunday. Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen each recorded a goal and two assists, while defenseman Seth Jones netted a tally and set up another.

Carolina had a much easier time in its series, defeating the top-seeded Washington Capitals in five games. The Hurricanes have been idle since recording a 3-1 triumph last Thursday, when Andrei Svechnikov snapped a 1-1 tie with 1:59 remaining in the third period and Seth Jarvis notched a goal and an assist.

Here are some players with value to consider when making NHL player props for Tuesday's Eastern Conference Final opener.

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes: 1+ assist (+118, FanDuel)

Aho notched only two assists in the second-round series against the Capitals but leads the Hurricanes with seven assists this postseason. The 27-year-old Finnish center has amassed 18 assists in 32 career regular-season contests versus the Panthers and recorded two when Carolina was swept by Florida in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. Goals likely will be at a premium in this series, but I expect Aho to be involved in the offense for the Hurricanes after having a quiet second round.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Hurricanes: 1+ point (+108, FanDuel)

Gostisbehere has registered seven points in 10 games this postseason after recording eight in his previous 32 career playoff contests. The 32-year-old defenseman has landed on the scoresheet in six of those 10 games and notched two assists in as many regular-season meetings with the Panthers in 2024-25. Gostisbehere did not have a point in Carolina's victory over Washington last Thursday but has yet to go back-to-back games without a point this postseason, and I don't think he'll start now.

Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers: 1+ point (-111, FanDuel)

Verhaeghe has been quiet of late, going three straight games without a point after getting on the scoresheet in five of his previous six contests. The 29-year-old center was one of only four forwards that came away empty in the Panthers' rout of the Maple Leafs on Sunday. But Verhaeghe has collected 63 points in 81 career playoff games and notched three when Florida swept Carolina two years ago. He also picked up two points in three meetings with the Hurricanes this past regular season, and I believe he'll be active offensively in the series opener.

Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's predictions for every game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with expert picks, only at SportsLine!