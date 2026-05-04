The Carolina Hurricanes have yet to taste defeat in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping to change that on Monday.

Carolina attempts to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference second-round series when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Lenovo Center. The Hurricanes swept their first-round matchup with the Ottawa Senators and cruised to a 3-0 victory against the Flyers in Game 1 as Logan Stankoven scored a pair of goals and Frederik Andersen turned aside all 19 shots he faced.

Stankoven has tallied in each of Carolina's five games and is tied for the NHL postseason lead with six goals. The 23-year-old center also scored first in four of the Hurricanes' contests. Andersen, meanwhile, leads the league in goals-against average (0.90) and save percentage (.961) while sharing first place with two shutouts.

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One second-round series in the Western Conference begins Monday as the Anaheim Ducks visit T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim swept the regular-season series between the teams, winning all three games by a score of 4-3 - including two in overtime.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba and Troy Terry each registered a goal and four assists for Anaheim, while Leo Carlsson netted a pair of tallies and set up two others. Jack Eichel collected four assists and Tomas Hertl scored twice for Vegas, which will have veteran center William Karlsson (lower body) in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 8.

The Ducks, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018, won their first series since the previous year as they defeated the two-time defending conference champion Edmonton Oilers in six games in the first round. The Golden Knights advanced by beating the Utah Mammoth in six.

Here are some players with value to consider for player prop betting for Monday's NHL playoff games.

NHL Best bets for Monday, May 4

Seth Jarvis anytime goal scorer (+200, DraftKings)

Eight different players scored a goal for the Colorado Avalanche in their 9-6 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Five players have tallied for the Hurricanes overall in the playoffs thus far, and their regular-season leader isn't one of them. Jarvis, who recorded at least five goals each of the last three postseasons, has notched just three assists over his first five games this year. Dating back to the regular season, the 24-year-old center has converted in only one of his last 12 contests. Jarvis scored twice in three outings against the Flyers in 2025-26, and I believe he'll end his current drought in Game 2.

Taylor Hall Over 0.5 assists (+175, BetMGM)

Hall has been rejuvenated playing on a line with Stankoven and Jackson Blake. The 34-year-old left wing, who was selected first overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by Edmonton and won the Hart Trophy in 2018 while with the New Jersey Devils, has notched an assist in each of Carolina's five playoff games and recorded one in nine of his last 11 contests dating back to the regular season. Hall helped set up Blake's goal in Game 1, and I believe he'll pick up another assist on Monday.

Jackson LaCombe 1+ assists (+102, FanDuel)

LaCombe tops Anaheim with nine points this postseason and is tied for the NHL playoff lead with eight assists. The 25-year-old defenseman set up at least one goal in five of the Ducks' six first-round games against the Oilers. LaCombe recorded a pair of assists in three regular-season meetings with the Golden Knights and most likely will notch at least one in Game 1 of the second-round series.

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