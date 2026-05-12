The Montreal Canadiens posted a pair of comfortable victories after losing the opener of their second-round matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, giving them back-to-back victories for the first time during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a raucous crowd behind them at the Bell Centre, they look to make it three straight wins and take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference series when they host Game 4 on Tuesday.

Montreal alternated wins and losses over its first nine games of this year's playoffs, starting with a victory in the opener of its first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But the Canadiens ended the longest such streak to begin a postseason in NHL history with Sunday's 6-2 home triumph in which Alex Newhook scored twice and Cole Caufield recorded a goal and an assist.

It was the second consecutive two-goal performance by Newhook, who became the first Canadien to accomplish the feat since Mark Recchi in 1997. Caufield, who finished second in the league during the regular season with a career-high 51 tallies, ended his five-game point drought just over six minutes into the second period as he converted a power-play opportunity to give Montreal a lead it would not relinquish.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be in the crease for the Sabres for the first time since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. He replaces Alex Lyon, who won four of his first five starts this postseason before allowing a total of nine goals over the last two.

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A pivotal Game 5 in the Western Conference second-round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks takes place Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. The Pacific Division rivals split the first four contests, with each winning once at home and once on the road.

The Ducks evened the matchup with Sunday's 4-3 triumph in Anaheim. Alex Killorn and Calder Trophy finalist Beckett Sennecke each registered a goal and an assist, with the latter extending his goal-scoring streak to three games, while Cutter Gauthier set up three tallies. Brett Howden scored his seventh goal for the Golden Knights, giving him a share of the postseason lead.

Here are some players with value to consider for player prop betting for Tuesday's NHL playoff games.

NHL Best bets for Tuesday, May 12

Alex Tuch anytime goal scorer (+210, FanDuel)

Josh Doan 1+ assists (+230, FanDuel)

Jackson LaCombe 1+ assists (+120, FanDuel)

Alex Tuch, Sabres: Anytime goal scorer

Tuch is tied with defenseman Bowen Byram for the team lead with four goals this postseason, but he has yet to record a point in the series against the Canadiens. The 30-year-old right wing was second on the Sabres with 33 tallies in the regular season, when he endured a drought of four or more games only three times. Buffalo scored a total of three goals in its last two contests, and I believe Tuch will be involved as the team breaks out of its funk in Game 4.

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Josh Doan, Sabres: 1+ assists

Doan's slow start offensively this postseason has become a distant memory, as he has landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six outings. The 24-year-old right wing, who did not record a point in the Sabres' first three games against Boston, notched an assist in each of those five contests and brings a four-game streak into Game 4. I expect Doan, whose father Shane is a member of the NHL's 400-goal club and the Coyotes franchise's all-time leader in tallies (402), assists (570) and points (972), to remain hot and set up a goal Tuesday.

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Jackson LaCombe, Ducks: 1+ assists

LaCombe stormed out of the gate in his first postseason, recording at least one assist in six of his first seven games. The 25-year-old leads the Ducks and is second among all NHL defensemen with nine assists. LaCombe has gone three contests without an assist for the first time since Dec. 13-16 and endured only two four-game droughts during the regular season. I like him to avoid his first such dry spell of the playoffs and set up at least one goal in Game 5.