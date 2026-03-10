There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, March 10 and hockey fans looking to make predictions can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades. The Colorado Avalanche, who lead the league in points, have a matchup with the two-time conference champions Edmonton Oilers while the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes in a high-stakes Metropolitan Division showdown.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events, including NHL games. Think of it like a stock market, where users can buy shares of a team to win a game at a certain price. For example, the Boston Bruins are priced at 60 cents a share against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, implying the Bruins have a 60% chance to win. Kalshi pays $1 for each successful contract, users are able to cash out of their contracts before the event settles and share prices may change throughout the day like a stock market.

Best NHL trades for Tuesday, March 10

The Buffalo Sabres, who have won seven games in a row to overtake the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division, host the struggling San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Buffalo is coming off a ridiculous 8-7 win over Tampa on Sunday, but five of its seven wins have been by only one goal. The Sharks are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games, but each of their last two losses have been by just one goal. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken that into account and backs the Sharks to win in 45% of simulations as an underdog. On Kalshi, you can trade on San Jose at 36 cents per share.

Pittsburgh has been struggling of late in its attempts to catch Carolina in the Metropolitan Division, sitting eight points behind the Hurricanes heading into Tuesday's game. The Penguins did beat the Hurricanes 5-1 in their first meeting of the season, and Tuesday's matchup will be the second of four head-to-head contests. Carolina is 7-2-1 in its last 10, but the SportsLine model backs Pittsburgh to win in 41% of simulations to bring value as an underdog. The Penguins are trading at 35 cents per share on Kalshi.

The Vegas Golden Knights have seen their lead in the Pacific Division slip away thanks to a poor stretch of play, and they'll attempt to snap their two-game losing streak against the red-hot Dallas Stars. Vegas has lost six of its last 10 games while Dallas is 9-0-1 in its last 10 but the SportsLine model sees the Golden Knights prevailing in 47% of simulations as underdogs on Tuesday. On Kalshi, you can trade for Vegas at 42 cents per share.

The biggest game of the day is in Denver, where the Avalanche will go for their sixth straight win when they host the Oilers. Edmonton is in a battle within its own division and currently sits in third place but it has postseason experience after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last two seasons. The Avalanche have been the best team in the league this season by a substantial margin but have two first-round exits in their last three playoff appearances. The SportsLine model is once again leaning towards the underdog, with Edmonton winning in 41% of model simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on the Oilers at 39 cents per share.