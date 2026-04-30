The Minnesota Wild haven't won a postseason series in more than 10 years. The Anaheim Ducks last advanced past the first round nine years ago. Both teams can end their droughts when the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Thursday.

Minnesota has lost nine consecutive series since defeating the St. Louis Blues in the first round in 2015. The club can secure a second-round matchup with the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche with a home victory in Game 6 of its first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

The Wild trailed the Stars 2-1 in both the matchup and Game 4 last Saturday but evened the series as Marcus Foligno scored late in the third period and Matt Boldy tallied at 19:31 of overtime. Boldy played a big role in the team's 4-2 triumph at Dallas three nights later, putting Minnesota ahead for good late in the second period with his fourth goal of the playoffs and assisting in an empty-netter by Kirill Kaprizov, who also set up a pair of goals in the win.

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Anaheim hopes to win its first postseason series since knocking off Edmonton in the second round in 2017 when it hosts the Oilers for Game 6 of their first-round matchup. The Ducks lost to the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Final that season and were swept by the San Jose Sharks in the opening round the following year, which marked the last time they qualified for the playoffs prior to now.

After pushing Edmonton to the brink of elimination with a 4-3 overtime triumph in Game 4 on Sunday, Anaheim was unable to seal the deal as the Oilers remained alive by posting a 4-1 home victory two days later. Edmonton built a 3-0 lead in the first half of the opening period and defenseman Evan Bouchard capped a three-point performance by assisting on Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game midway through the third.

Here are some players with value to consider for player prop betting for Thursday's NHL playoff games.

NHL Best bets for Thursday, April 30

Jason Robertson, Stars: Anytime goal scorer (+130, FanDuel)

Robertson is second in the league this postseason with five goals as he has converted in each of the first five games of the series. The 26-year-old left wing, who this campaign fell one tally shy of the career high of 46 he set in 2022-23, has scored in nine of his last 10 outings dating back to the regular season. The Montreal Canadiens ended Brandon Hagel's four-game goal-scoring streak in their victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, but I like Robertson to continue his run with the Stars' season on the line.

Matt Duchene, Stars: 1+ assists (-122, FanDuel)

Another member of the Stars who is on fire is Duchene, who has landed on the scoresheet in each of the last four contests. The 35-year-old center has collected six assists in that span -- one more than he collected in 18 games during last year's playoffs and two more than he amassed in 19 outings the previous postseason. Going back to the regular season, Duchene has set up at least one goal in seven of his last 10 contests. I chose not to back him for Game 5 against the Wild and regretted it, so I'm not passing up the chance to do so this time.

Thomas Harley, Stars: Over 0.5 points (+160, BetMGM)

This probably seems like a longshot since Harley has yet to record a point in the series, but the 24-year-old defenseman was a regular on the scoresheet last postseason, registering 14 points in 18 games. Harley is too talented offensively to be held in check for more than five consecutive contests, which never happened during the regular season. I believe he'll end the drought Thursday.

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Vasily Podkolzin, Oilers: 1+ points (+115, DraftKings)

Not much was expected offensively from Podkolzin entering the playoffs as he failed to record a point in four of his final six regular-season games, including each of the last three. But the 24-year-old Russian right wing has been a strong contributor in the series against the Ducks, collecting two goals and three assists while landing on the scoresheet in four of five contests. With five points, Podkolzin already is halfway to matching the 10 he had in 22 games last postseason. I expect him to get closer to that total in Game 6.

Alex Killorn, Ducks: 1+ points (+112, FanDuel)

Another offensive surprise thus far this postseason has been Killorn, who set a career high with 64 points in 2022-23 while with Tampa Bay but hasn't come close to that number in his first three seasons with the Ducks. The 36-year-old left wing notched a point in five of his final eight regular-season outings and has done so in each of the last four games of the series against the Oilers, accumulating three goals and as many assists after being blanked in the opener. Killorn already has his highest amount of points in a postseason since 2021, when he picked up 17 en route to winning his second straight Stanley Cup with the Lightning, and I feel he'll extend his streak to five games on Thursday.

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