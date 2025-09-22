The San Francisco 49ers continue to be plagued by the injury bug in 2025, with star defensive end Nick Bosa being the latest player to go down. Bosa will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, and thus the 49ers will be without one of their top pass rushers for the remainder of the campaign. San Francisco is also dealing with injuries to George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Brock Purdy, though the quarterback is set to return soon. Here's how Bosa's injury impacts the 49ers in futures betting.

The top sportsbooks have already responded to the injury in futures markets, with FanDuel moving the 49ers from -105 to +110 to win the NFC West. San Francisco is now +2000 to win it all after Bosa's injury, up from +1700 with him healthy.

Even though the 49ers are 3-0, these injuries are ultimately expected to catch up with them when the games really start to matter. CBS Sports' Stephen Oh projects the 49ers at 10.2 wins without Bosa, down from 10.7 wins with him in the lineup. Oh notes that is a substantial drop for a non-quarterback injury. The 49ers now have a 40.8% chance to win the division without Bosa, down 6% from the original projection of 46.8% with him in the lineup. The team still has a 76.4% chance to make the playoffs thanks to the 3-0 start and a relatively soft schedule, but that number is down from the 81.6% chance it had with Bosa healthy.

49ers projections Win total Division Make playoffs NFC champ Win Super Bowl With Bosa 10.7 62.90% 46.80% 81.60% 2.10% Without Bosa 10.2 60% 40.80% 76.40% 1.20% Change -0.5 -2.90% -6% -5.20% -0.90%

The 49ers take a major hit when it comes to NFC title and Super Bowl odds. Per Oh's projections, San Francisco had a 6.2% chance to win the NFC and 2.1% chance to win the Super Bowl with Bosa healthy, but those numbers are down to 3.6% and 1.2% respectively.

San Francisco hosts the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.