A pair of the NBA's top stars collide when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 11. Both future Hall of Famers have their teams in playoff spots, with Houston third in the Western Conference and Denver sixth. Denver is seeking better form, though, having lost six of its last ten games. Tipoff at Ball Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET.

We've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Nuggets vs. Rockets, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. You can check out more picks and player props for Denver vs. Houston at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Nuggets vs. Rockets same-game parlay picks

Rockets +6

Nikola Jokic Under 50.5 points + assists + rebounds

Alperen Sengun Over 17.5 points

This spread is moving in Houston's direction, so the number may be even higher by the time you place your picks. Any movement to the Rockets is fine by us, as this should be a very competitive game -- Houston wins in 49% of the model's simulations. As is, the model has the Rockets covering this spread 62% of the time. Things haven't been going well for the Nuggets of late, and we're backing that trend to continue.

Nikola Jokic Under 50.5 points + assists + rebounds

Jokic is a one-man army on the court, but even he is human at times. SportsLine projects 44.9 PRA for the Joker on Wednesday, and rates this prop 4 stars out of 5 due to the 5.6 PRA edge between the line and projection. If we're going with the narrative that the Rockets may steal a win on the road here, this prop makes sense.

Alperen Sengun Over 17.5 points

Houston's big man is projected for 20.9 points by SportsLine. A big game from Sengun would correlate with the Rockets covering, so it makes sense to back this prop. He's gone Over this line just twice in the last five games but is averaging 20.3 points per game on the season.

