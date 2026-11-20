It's a busier Friday night than usual around college football with six total games and four power conference matchups. The only school in the bunch with a shot at the College Football Playoff is No. 13 Oregon (7-3) as the Ducks play their road finale at Michigan State (3-7), which is simply playing for pride at this point in its final home game. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass when they spend $5+:

It's an 8 p.m. ET kick from East Lansing (which is a blast) on FOX. At -17.5, Oregon is taking 80% of money and 76% of tickets. Maybe I'm missing something but this feels like such a bad spot and to win by more than 17? Huh. Huge action on Over 44.5.

You can try college football betting on the best sports betting apps, but first you should check out the SportsLine Projection Model for picks on games from both the simulations and our experts. We have a strong play here for those who want to get into parlay betting for Oregon vs. Michigan State. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Friday's college football parlay

Michigan State alt +24.5 (vs. Oregon)

Wyoming alt +11.5 (vs. New Mexico)

DraftKings price: +131 (two-unit play)

The Ducks might be eliminated from Big Ten title contention tonight even with a victory as they sit third in the league at 5-2. First-place UCLA (7-0 in Big Ten) clinches one spot in that title game with a win at Michigan on Saturday. Second-place Indiana (6-1) clinches a spot with a win at Washington and some help.

I could easily see either or both losing against challenging if inconsistent road foes, however, to open a possible route to the game for the Ducks, who won it in 2024. They are tied for third with Ohio State but own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Buckeyes due to a 41-28 victory in Columbus on Nov. 7. Now there's no possible way that OSU can get into the College Football Playoff ahead of Oregon if they finish with the same mark.

At No. 13, Coach Dan Lanning's club is the first team out of the playoff, but that's technically not accurate as one spot automatically goes to the top Group of 6 school. Pac-12 school Boise State is 9-1 with that only loss coming in the season opener at Oregon and is the highest-ranked G6 school at No. 17. But really, that's No. 12 because it would automatically get in.

Thus, current No. 12 Texas Tech is the first team out and Oregon next – although either gets in automatically by winning its conference title game. The Ducks are +900 to win the Big Ten championship game, +154 to make the playoff and -190 to miss out.

The SportsLine Projection Model isn't as optimistic, ranking Oregon at No. 16 among playoff contenders with only a 20.8% shot of getting in (equates to +381). That rises only to 28.1% with an expected win tonight against a bad Sparty side. Win here and the finale vs. Washington, and the model gives the Ducks a 36.6% chance (+173).

The Ducks lost starting QB Dante Moore, a potential top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, to a season-ending injury in late September at USC. While Oregon managed to still win there, it got wobbly for a while minus Moore in losing two of the next three with shaky QB play. But in this current three-game winning streak, Dylan Raiola is averaging 311.3 passing yards per game with nine passing touchdowns and zero picks.

Oregon is 20-4 on the road under Lanning, the second-best such winning rate in the FBS since 2022. The Ducks look to avoid three straight road losses vs AP-unranked teams (at Oklahoma State and Illinois as double-digit favorite in both) for first time since 2020-21 after winning the previous 19 such contests.

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It's my first time looking at my Spartans this season, but they are a long way from being competitive in the Big Ten again. Pat Fitzgerald's 3-7 mark ties the worst 10-game start of a permanent head coach at MSU in his first season. Sparty is 3-0 all-time in this series in East Lansing but poised to lose five straight home games for the first time since a very forgettable 2006 season under then-coach John Smith. That would be his last. Dunno, when you hire John Smith you should expect blandness.

Starting QB Alessio Milivojevic left last Saturday's 21-14 home loss to Washington with an arm injury and is out for this one. Backup Cam Fincher played decently in his place vs. the Huskies, completing 14 of 22 passes for 134 yards with a TD and pick but he's questionable with an undisclosed injury. So it might be third-stringer Kayd Coffman. The freshman has seen action in three games and is 4-for-11 for 42 yards with a TD and an INT.

Michigan State has lost seven straight home games as a double-digit dog (1-6 ATS) by a whopping average final score of 43.1-9.4. But I think the Spartans should be moderately competitive here. It's a hard-nosed team. Slow the game down and the slower it is, the harder it is for Oregon to cover a big number. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Ducks winning by 13.

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As for Wyoming, I think the Cowboys have a moderately decent shot at winning outright. So I'll certainly take +11.5 to avoid any 2-point nonsense. I don't usually do dogs like this but I kind of like it. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.