There were a couple of strong matinees in college basketball Wednesday, from the Las Vegas Players Era 8 event we discussed Monday. However, I think the most intriguing matchup of the day is a standalone game later in the evening that could be a Final Four preview. No. 3 UConn (4-0) visits No. 12 Arizona (3-1) in a game between teams that could be conference foes in a few years. That's if you believe rumors that the Big 12 is trying to lure the Huskies away from the Big East. Both teams made it to the 2026 national semifinals, with the Wildcats losing to Michigan before the Wolverines took down UConn in the title game. Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Connecticut vs. Arizona odds at DraftKings, and the Over/Under for total points is set at 148.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

It's a 9 ET tip on FS1 from the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. At -3.5 via DraftKings, Arizona is taking only 2% of early handle and 43% of wagers ATS. On the total of 148.5, there are solid leans to the Over.

If you are wondering, UConn has the third-shortest odds at DK to reach the Final Four for a fourth time in the past five seasons. The Huskies are at +270, behind only Duke (+180) and No. 1 Florida (+160). Although the Blue Devils look anything like a contender right now.

Fans interested in college basketball betting can keep up with trends and news and follow our experts to be prepared before wagering at any of the top sports betting apps. Bet on NCAA hoops and more at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Tuesday's CBB multi-game parlay

Arizona money line

Bradley ML vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

DraftKings SGP price: +116 (subject to change)

It's the first true road game of the season for coach Dan Hurley's club (3-1 ATS), which already owns impressive wins over then-No. 16 Michigan (at a neutral site) and a 16-point home victory against Ohio State last time out. UConn trailed by two with five minutes gone in the second half but then ripped off a 24-6 run over eight minutes of game time to break it open vs. the Buckeyes.

Led by Braylon Mullins' 22 points on 7-for-13 from the field (5-for-9 from deep), UConn shot 61.2% from the field, its best in any game since Dec. 10, 2022 vs. LIU. It was the first time the school shot at least 60% against a high-major non-conference foe since Dec. 12, 2015, coincidentally also against Ohio State.

The sophomore Mullins has scored at least 20 points in three of four games so far and is an early Big East Player of the Year candidate. He was named preseason first-team All-Big East after earning a unanimous selection to the league's All-Freshman Team in 2025-26. Mullins is averaging a team-high 18.8 points. Teammate Silas Demary Jr. was named Big East Preseason Player of the Year and leads the club in assists (6.2 APG) and steals (3.2 SPG) while ranking second in scoring (13.5 PPG).

Forward Nik Khamenia missed Friday's win with a foot injury suffered in the previous game against Wagner and will miss two months following surgery. He started the first three and averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. Colben Landrew got his first career start in his place vs. the Buckeyes and had 12 points.

Kudos to Hurley for a tough schedule, as Arizona marks the first of five games for UConn this season against foes currently ranked in the top 12 of the latest AP Top 25. Next up is No. 5 Duke, although the Blue Devils won't be No. 5 then after another loss.

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Arizona lost its season opener to a very good UCLA team but has won the next three, all by double digits – last playing Friday in its first true road game at Auburn and prevailing 80-69. That snapped Auburn's 71-game winning streak at home against non-conference opponents, dating back to 2016, and was Arizona's first road win against an SEC opponent since '16.

Freshman guard Caleb Holt, ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the country by sister-site 247Sports, dominated with 24 points and nine rebounds. Cats coach Tommy Lloyd relies on international players more than most top coaches and has two tremendous such players this season in German sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenov (23.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Lithuanian 7-footer Motiejus Krivas (17.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG).

Both have had a 30-point game already this season, with Arizona and USC the only teams in the country to have two different players score 30 in a game. Thanks largely to those two, the Wildcats dominated Auburn inside with 40 points in the paint, compared to 24 for the Tigers.

And on Monday, the Wildcats got a huge court decision in their favor as potential starting power forward RJ Godfrey was declared eligible by an Arizona judge. The Clemson transfer joined the Wildcats this summer after a judge in Georgia granted an injunction clearing him to play. But then an appeals court granted the NCAA a stay.

Godfrey averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds last season with Clemson, and it's not clear yet if he will actually be ready to suit up, but that sounds like the plan. You may not be aware that LeBron James' son Bryce is on the Arizona roster, but he doesn't play much and didn't see the court vs. Auburn.

UConn is 5-3 against Arizona all-time but has dropped the past three – most recently in November 2025 in Storrs, with the Wildcats prevailing 71-67 in a fun game. Under Lloyd, Arizona is a stellar 35-17 against Top 25 opponents, the best winning percentage in the country. It went 14-2 last year against ranked foes, the most such wins in the nation. UConn is 1-1 all-time in Tucson, with that win coming back in January 2002.

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We hit Monday's college hoops parlay of Notre Dame +16.5 vs. Florida and Under 188.5 at a price of +116 pretty easily from Vegas. I don't have a great feel for this total, though, and we can't do player props so will mix in a second separate game that I believe is all but a lock to get us a plus-money price. Our model has Arizona winning 79-72 and Bradley (3-2) beating visiting Purdue Fort Wayne (2-2) by a cool 16 points. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.