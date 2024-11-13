Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Georgia: Game preview and best bets
Which SEC squad will all but punch their playoff ticket?
|Who
|No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs
|When
|Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
|Where
|Sanford Stadium | Athens, Georgia
|How to watch
|ABC
After an eye-opening loss to Ole Miss, Georgia’s College Football Playoff hopes are on life support. The Bulldogs probably can’t lose another game if they want to reach the postseason, as two losses have been widely viewed as a preliminary maximum for teams looking to earn an at-large bid in the new 12-team playoff. Coach Kirby Smart and his squad will feel the pressure the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is in great shape to make its first playoff appearance, and may have done so even under the old four-team format. The Volunteers could make the SEC Championship Game and earn the top-four ranking that would come with a win. The Vols’ resume isn’t outstanding, but pairing a win over Alabama with one over Georgia would all but punch their ticket to the playoff after a 9-1 start.
Georgia’s most recent defeat, at the hands of Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad, was a disaster for its offense. The unit put up just 10 points on 245 total yards. Georgia’s offense has floundered before, most notably in a tenuous 13-12 win over Kentucky, but there’s belief that last week’s game exposed its frailties and provided a blueprint to beat the Bulldogs.
Tennessee’s defense hasn’t seen elite offenses on a weekly basis, but the Vols held Alabama to 17 points and Oklahoma to 15. It’s logical to imagine them having a similarly solid performance against a Georgia offense in a major rut.
Even though they’re the lower-ranked squad, major sportsbooks like FanDuel and Caesars have Georgia favored by more than a score. Will they live up to that billing? Let’s see where the value is and make a best bet.
|Market
|FanDuel
|Caesars
|BetMGM
|Tennessee spread
|+9.5 (-114)
|+9 (-110)
|+9 (-115)
|Georgia spread
|-9.5 (-106)
|-9 (-110)
|-9 (-105)
|Tennessee money line
|+260
|+270
|+290
|Georgia money line
|-330
|-345
|-375
|Over
|Over 48.5 (-105)
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under
|Under 48.5 (-115)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Why bet on the Tennessee Volunteers
On paper, this matchup favors the Vols. When you strip away the fact that they’re on the road, and the stature of Georgia teams past under Smart, it’s clear that the 2024 iterations of both teams are on different tiers. Tennessee’s defense ranks sixth in the nation in EPA per play, while Georgia’s offense ranks 76th, a clear point of advantage for coach Josh Heupel’s squad.
Few would have expected this to be the case before the season, but Tennessee also appears to have a real advantage at the game’s most important position, quarterback. Georgia’s Carson Beck has put up more volume than Nico Iamaleava, but he’s made some ugly mistakes, countering 17 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
That ratio is a more modest yet manageable 11 to four for Iamaleava, who has been efficient in taking a backseat to Tennessee’s SEC-best rushing attack, which has picked up 235.1 yards per game at a rate of 5.0 per carry. Running back Dylan Sampson has led the way with 1,129 rushing yards already and an eye-catching 20 touchdowns. Conversely, Georgia is second to last in the conference in that category.
Why bet on the Georgia Bulldogs
For starters, Sanford Stadium is an insanely tough place to play. The Bulldogs have won 30 straight games at home, dating to a 2019 loss for the then-No. 3 ranked Bulldogs against unranked South Carolina. Since then, Georgia has exhibited dominance over the SEC other than Alabama, and the Bulldogs have been perfect in defending their home field.
If there’s a way the Bulldogs can have success defensively, it will mean slowing down the Sampson-led ground game and forcing Iamaleava into the uncomfortable third-and-long situations he’s so frequently avoided this season. Tennessee is 23rd in the country in setting up third and short, so slowing down the run will put them in unfamiliar territory.
The good news for the Bulldogs is that they should be able to do exactly that. Their ground defense is 19th in the country in EPA per play and 31st in success rate, with Tennessee’s rushing offense surprisingly ranking 97th and 60th in those categories. Alabama’s run-stopping efforts have been uncharacteristically weak this year, so Tennessee hasn’t yet beaten a team with a defense exactly like Georgia’s.
Tennessee’s lone loss came against Arkansas, which ranks 121st in the country in defensive EPA. However, that’s almost entirely due to failures in pass defense. That’s a blueprint for success, one Georgia could be able to follow.
Best bet on Tennessee vs. Georgia: Tennessee +9.5 (-114, FanDuel)
There’s good value on this game with both the spread and over/under. These offenses should both have an advantage compared to the defenses they’ll be facing, making the over a tempting play, but the Georgia offense/Tennessee defense matchup has the potential to throw a wrench into the scoring pace. Instead, let’s bet on Tennessee to cover a spread of more than a touchdown.
Could Georgia keep Tennessee at bay and pull off the road win? Sure, but it’s hard to envision the Bulldogs doing so by a wide margin. That’s why we’re sticking with the spread, as enticing as the money line might be. It’s a much safer play, and allows you to capitalize on the overvaluation of Georgia without putting you at quite as much risk of a fluky play or two flipping the result.