No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Georgia: Game preview and best bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Who No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs When Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where Sanford Stadium | Athens, Georgia How to watch ABC

After an eye-opening loss to Ole Miss, Georgia’s College Football Playoff hopes are on life support. The Bulldogs probably can’t lose another game if they want to reach the postseason, as two losses have been widely viewed as a preliminary maximum for teams looking to earn an at-large bid in the new 12-team playoff. Coach Kirby Smart and his squad will feel the pressure the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is in great shape to make its first playoff appearance, and may have done so even under the old four-team format. The Volunteers could make the SEC Championship Game and earn the top-four ranking that would come with a win. The Vols’ resume isn’t outstanding, but pairing a win over Alabama with one over Georgia would all but punch their ticket to the playoff after a 9-1 start.

Georgia’s most recent defeat, at the hands of Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad, was a disaster for its offense. The unit put up just 10 points on 245 total yards. Georgia’s offense has floundered before, most notably in a tenuous 13-12 win over Kentucky, but there’s belief that last week’s game exposed its frailties and provided a blueprint to beat the Bulldogs.

Tennessee’s defense hasn’t seen elite offenses on a weekly basis, but the Vols held Alabama to 17 points and Oklahoma to 15. It’s logical to imagine them having a similarly solid performance against a Georgia offense in a major rut.

Even though they’re the lower-ranked squad, major sportsbooks like FanDuel and Caesars have Georgia favored by more than a score. Will they live up to that billing? Let’s see where the value is and make a best bet.

Market FanDuel Caesars BetMGM Tennessee spread +9.5 (-114) +9 (-110) +9 (-115) Georgia spread -9.5 (-106) -9 (-110) -9 (-105) Tennessee money line +260 +270 +290 Georgia money line -330 -345 -375 Over Over 48.5 (-105) Over 48.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Under Under 48.5 (-115) Under 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Why bet on the Tennessee Volunteers

On paper, this matchup favors the Vols. When you strip away the fact that they’re on the road, and the stature of Georgia teams past under Smart, it’s clear that the 2024 iterations of both teams are on different tiers. Tennessee’s defense ranks sixth in the nation in EPA per play, while Georgia’s offense ranks 76th, a clear point of advantage for coach Josh Heupel’s squad.

Few would have expected this to be the case before the season, but Tennessee also appears to have a real advantage at the game’s most important position, quarterback. Georgia’s Carson Beck has put up more volume than Nico Iamaleava, but he’s made some ugly mistakes, countering 17 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

That ratio is a more modest yet manageable 11 to four for Iamaleava, who has been efficient in taking a backseat to Tennessee’s SEC-best rushing attack, which has picked up 235.1 yards per game at a rate of 5.0 per carry. Running back Dylan Sampson has led the way with 1,129 rushing yards already and an eye-catching 20 touchdowns. Conversely, Georgia is second to last in the conference in that category.

Why bet on the Georgia Bulldogs

For starters, Sanford Stadium is an insanely tough place to play. The Bulldogs have won 30 straight games at home, dating to a 2019 loss for the then-No. 3 ranked Bulldogs against unranked South Carolina. Since then, Georgia has exhibited dominance over the SEC other than Alabama, and the Bulldogs have been perfect in defending their home field.

If there’s a way the Bulldogs can have success defensively, it will mean slowing down the Sampson-led ground game and forcing Iamaleava into the uncomfortable third-and-long situations he’s so frequently avoided this season. Tennessee is 23rd in the country in setting up third and short, so slowing down the run will put them in unfamiliar territory.

The good news for the Bulldogs is that they should be able to do exactly that. Their ground defense is 19th in the country in EPA per play and 31st in success rate, with Tennessee’s rushing offense surprisingly ranking 97th and 60th in those categories. Alabama’s run-stopping efforts have been uncharacteristically weak this year, so Tennessee hasn’t yet beaten a team with a defense exactly like Georgia’s.

Tennessee’s lone loss came against Arkansas, which ranks 121st in the country in defensive EPA. However, that’s almost entirely due to failures in pass defense. That’s a blueprint for success, one Georgia could be able to follow.

Best bet on Tennessee vs. Georgia: Tennessee +9.5 (-114, FanDuel)

There’s good value on this game with both the spread and over/under. These offenses should both have an advantage compared to the defenses they’ll be facing, making the over a tempting play, but the Georgia offense/Tennessee defense matchup has the potential to throw a wrench into the scoring pace. Instead, let’s bet on Tennessee to cover a spread of more than a touchdown.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).