No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee: Game preview and best bets

WHO No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers WHEN Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET WHERE Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tenn. HOW ABC/ESPN+

The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rebounded from their stunning loss to Vanderbilt to beat South Carolina, but they hardly resembled a national championship contender. They escaped with a two-point victory and quarterback Jalen Milroe came up with a pedestrian performance, throwing for 209 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) also struggled, needing overtime to defeat Florida.

This marks the Crimson Tide’s first trip to Neyland Stadium since 2022, when a 52-49 loss halted their 15-game winning streak against the Volunteers.

Tennessee’s current offense is not as explosive as it was in that meeting. Freshman Nico Iamaleava has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in four straight games, with a completion rate barely above 60% during that stretch. At the same time, he’s already led the Volunteers to a pair of wins against ranked opponents.

Alabama is led by Milroe, who was at his best in a 41-34 victory over Georgia last month. In that triumph, he threw for 374 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 117 yards and a pair of scores.

Alabama is the favorite in this showdown, with the lines ranging from 3.5 to 3 points at popular sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics. Let’s break down the odds and take a closer look at the matchup.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Fanatics Alabama spread -3.5 (-102) -3 (-112) -3 (-115) Tennessee spread +3.5 (-120) +3 (-108) +3 (-105) Alabama moneyline -150 -148 -160 Tennessee moneyline +125 +124 +130 Over Over 56.5 (-115) Over 57 (-110) Over 56.5 (-110) Under Under 56.5 (-105) Under 57 (-110) Under 56.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has looked vulnerable the past two weeks against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, which has raised concern about its ability to compete for a national championship. That said, those games shouldn’t define the club.

The Crimson Tide have the more experienced quarterback in Milroe, who remains one of the top players in the country as he ranks 11th overall in QBR. Kalen DeBoer’s team has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, but Milroe showed his potential in the victory over Georgia.

Alabama’s defensive front put a lot of pressure on Heisman Trophy contender Carson Beck, sacking him three times and forcing three interceptions, and it is capable of doing the same against a much younger signal-caller in Iamaleava.

The Crimson Tide are 3-3 against the spread but have hit the Over in five of their first six games.

Why bet on the Tennessee Volunteers

Iamaleava hasn’t been great of late. Over his last two games, he’s thrown one interception and zero touchdowns, but it’s worth noting that some of his best performances have come in Tennessee’s biggest games. If he can hit on some big plays, the Volunteers have the defensive tools to keep Milroe and the Crimson Tide in check. Tennessee ranks second in FBS in total defense and has allowed only 10.7 points per game. That, too, puts the team in the top five in the country.

Tennessee has won nine of its last 10 home games against SEC opponents, and it will need to maintain that dominance to stay in the hunt down the stretch.

The Volunteers have been profitable for online bettors, going 4-2 ATS. That includes a 2-0 mark against ranked opponents.

Best bet on Alabama vs. Tennessee: Alabama -3 (-112, DraftKings)

It’s easy to get lost in the shuffle of week-to-week results and overlook what makes Alabama tick. The Crimson Tide have a standout quarterback in Milroe, who lit up Georgia’s vaunted defense in primetime.

Iamaleava has flashed similar capabilities at times, but the consistency has not been there. That’s problematic against an opponent like Alabama, which thrives on capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes.

The Crimson Tide are capable of turning Tennessee into a one-dimensional team. Can the Volunteers find ways to keep Alabama on its toes?

Alabama is a consensus favorite, though bettors can grab the Crimson Tide at a slightly better price at DraftKingsl (-3).