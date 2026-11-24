We have another college basketball holiday tournament starting today, and that's the Players Era 16 event from a couple of sites in Las Vegas. It's the part of the expanded 24-team Players Era Festival after we saw the Players Era 8 from Sin City last week won by Houston. I'll focus on today's first matchup from the Michelob Ultra Arena bracket as No. 9 Tennessee (5-0) of the SEC faces unranked Maryland (3-2) of the Big Ten. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

It's a 3 p.m. ET tip on ESPN. At -4.5 via DraftKings, the Vols are taking 100% of early money and 91% of tickets. On the total of 145.5, there's split action. For this bracket, Iowa State is the +270 favorite, followed by Texas Tech (+290), St. John's (+300), Tennessee (+450), Louisville (+1300), Maryland (+2200), San Diego State (+3000) and Oregon (+400).

This winner faces the Iowa State-San Diego State winner, and the winner of the bracket will play the winner of the T-Mobile Arena bracket for the overall championship on Saturday. Gonzaga (+250) and Miami (+320) are the two favorites in that bracket. The Zags and Red Raiders are the overall +550 tournament favorites.

Fans interested in college basketball betting can keep up with trends and news and follow our experts to be prepared before wagering at any of the top sports betting apps. Bet on NCAA hoops and more at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Tuesday multi-game CBB parlay

Tennessee money line (vs. Maryland)

VMI ML (vs. Southern Indiana)

DraftKings SGP price: +118 (subject to change)

Maryland's first 2025-26 season under coach Buzz Williams was nothing short of a disaster, as the team went 12-21 overall and 4-16 in the Big Ten, so one wonders whether Williams will get a Year 3 if the Terps don't reach the 2027 Big Dance. It's hard to know what they are yet, as they have three blowout wins over lower-tier schools and losses against power foes in Georgetown (by 12 away) and No. 6 Virginia (by four at home). That Wahoos loss was Maryland's 12th in a row vs. a ranked foe.

In Friday's 62-45 win over Wagner, senior forward Pharrel Payne dominated with his 11th career double-double, going for 25 points and 13 boards and adding four blocks. After missing much of last season injured, he was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team and the 2026-27 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Top-20 preseason watch list. Payne is shooting a whopping 73.9% from the field this season, 10th nationally. He leads the Big Ten in career field goal percentage at .645.

Meanwhile, the 45 total points allowed were the fewest in the Buzz Williams era. The Terps haven't gotten much yet from freshman forward Baba Oladotun. Ranked as the No. 9 player in the country by sister site 247Sports, he's averaging only 4.8 points in 15.0 minutes per.

The freshman who is making a big splash is guard Kaden House from Arizona, ranked as the No. 48 overall player in the Class of 2026. The son of former NBA player Eddie House, Kaden is second on the club in averaging 13.0 PPG – fifth among Big Ten freshmen. Maryland played in this event last year and beat UNLV before losing to No. 12 Gonzaga and No. 8 Alabama.

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The Vols leave home for the first time, and they have not been challenged yet, and that includes in an impressive 15-point home win over then-No. 2 Michigan State. They have won 49 straight non-conference home games, and UT is 5-0 for the sixth time in the Rick Barnes era. He and Williams are two of the eight active coaches with 100-plus wins at three D-I schools.

Per usual, the Vols are outstanding defensively under Barnes in leading the country in effective (31.7), field-goal (27.1) and 2-point (30.2) percentage defense while ranking fifth in scoring defense (56.2) and sixth in 3-point percentage defense (22.6). UT has held its opponent to 31.0% or lower shooting in nine of 10 halves so far in 2026-27 – it held that loaded Sparty team to just 18% shooting (9-for-50).

Meanwhile, seven players are averaging at least 8.0 points per game, led by guard Terrence Hill Jr.'s 13.6. He's a transfer from VCU. Tennessee has 13 new players from last season to tie for third-most nationally among power conference schools.

Sophomores DeWayne Brown II and Troy Henderson are the only returning scholarship players; Brown is the second leading scorer at 11.0 PPG, but Henderson doesn't play much. Occasional starting guard Jalen Haralson is expected to sit today with a knee injury. The sophomore averages 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per night.

Tennessee leads this series 3-2, but the only matchup in the past 40 years was UT's 56-53 win in Brooklyn on Dec. 11, 2022. Four of the five previous meetings have been at neutral sites.

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Things worked out perfectly on Monday in a similar-type game in another holiday event with Ole Miss over Clemson and then attaching a second money-line bet for a two-leg parlay (William & Mary) that paid about +120. All of it finished by about 5:30 p.m. ET. That's really all I want in life.

The model has UT by five over the Terps and VMI of the SoCon with a with a five-point win vs. Southern Indiana of the OVC in a 6 ET tip. The Keydets are 4-0 at home and it's a true home game, a bit of a rarity this week, while the Screaming Eagles are 0-4 away. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.