Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers enter Week 3 at 1-1 after a brutal 51-10 loss at No. 11 LSU to open the season, though they rebounded with a 22-7 win over Georgia Southern last week behind freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, who replaced Christopher Vizzina as the starter. The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the early surprises of 2026, going 2-0 under second-year head coach Bill Belichick with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. coming in via a transfer from Wisconsin, including a Week 0 win over TCU and a 35-3 blowout of ETSU, and they arrive at Death Valley on Saturday looking to hand Clemson a second loss. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under is 43.5 points. Before making any Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, check out the Georgia vs. Arkansas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Clemson. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UNC vs. Clemson:

North Carolina vs. Clemson spread Clemson -3.5 North Carolina vs. Clemson over/under 43.5 points North Carolina vs. Clemson money line Clemson -163, UNC +138 North Carolina vs. Clemson picks See picks at SportsLine North Carolina vs. Clemson streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top North Carolina vs. Clemson predictions

After simulating North Carolina vs. Clemson 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (43.5 points) at betting apps. Billy Edwards Jr. and the Tar Heels offense have been sharp through two games in 2026, and while Clemson's defense performed better against Georgia Southern, the Tigers gave up 51 points to LSU and the model projects a competitive scoring game as Tait Reynolds is tested by Belichick's defense in his first big home start.

The advanced model calls for 45 combined points to be scored, as the Over clears in 51% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make North Carolina vs. Clemson picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Clemson, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.