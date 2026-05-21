North Carolina sports betting: State lawmakers consider raising taxes on operators and individual bettors

North Carolina lawmakers are seeking a way to pay for the priorities in their latest budget proposals, and that could mean changes for the state's sportsbook operators, as well as individual bettors. No formal proposal has been made, but legislators have discussed raising taxes on sports betting and the platforms that allow North Carolina sports betting.

The state's legislators have put forward an ambitious budget that provides raises for state workers and teachers, but the framework hasn't been fully established. Still, lawmakers are looking for places to cut expenditures and increase revenues, and that could mean getting more money out of games of chance.

During state budget negotiations, lawmakers have considered an increase in taxes paid by sports betting companies and added taxes on lottery sales and individual sports bets. North Carolina doesn't have a current tax on individual sports bets or lottery sales.

WRAL News in Raleigh, N.C. reported that the eight legal sportsbook operators have paid more than $287 million in taxes to the state since the launch of legal sports betting in March 2024. WRAL says that bettors have wagered more than $15.3 billion over that span, and April's total sports bets were 6% higher than in April 2025, with $594 million wagered. The state's legal sports betting operators pay an 18% tax on gross wagering revenue.

Gambling in North Carolina was run exclusively through the Cherokee tribe at one time, and the state passed a bill in July 2019 to allow sports betting through that partnership. In-person North Carolina sports betting launched on March of 2021 at three locations.

North Carolina sports betting expanded in June of 2023, when an online sports betting bill was signed into law to open the market to betting sites and top betting apps like DraftKings, BetMGM bet365, DraftKings, Fanatics and FanDuel. Online sports betting went live in March 2024.

Industry news platform Legal Sports Report says the North Carolina tax on sports betting could be as high as 30%, and many other states have been looking at similar moves. The North Carolina Senate's budget proposal last April included bumping the sports betting tax from 18% to 36%, but the House did not include that and no compromise was reached.

In other states looking for revenue increases, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hoped to double the tax rate to 40% last year, but legislators denied that and are considering other options. Maryland lawmakers also denied Gov. Wes Moore's proposal to raise the tax rate to 30% from 15% last year, but the 2025 budget signed by Moore pushed it to 20%. New Jersey, Indiana and Michigan are among the other states looking toward sports betting for possible revenue increases.

Several states -- including New York, Oregon, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware -- have tax rates of 50% or 51% on sports gambling operators. The high tax rates has discouraged many sportsbooks from entering some of those states, like when Rhode Island received only two applications for a sportsbook operator license this month before going with Bally's.

The North Carolina plans are only in the discussion phase, and a proposal to significantly increase sports betting taxes would face strong pushback. The Sports Betting Alliance has already launched a marketing campaign calling on residents to contact their representatives to voice their opposition to any sports betting changes in North Carolina.

Sports betting operators warn that higher taxes could lead to worse odds and fewer promo offers for customers. And they say if it becomes more expensive to bet legally in North Carolina, bettors will turn elsewhere -- possibly to illegal options.