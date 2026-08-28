The first college football matchup of the year is set for Saturday, Aug. 29, as Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The Tar Heels went 4-8 in their first season under Belichick, while TCU went 9-4 under Sonny Dykes last year. TCU beat UNC 48-14 in Chapel Hill, N.C., last year to spoil Belichick's debut. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Horned Frogs are 8.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. North Carolina odds, while the over/under is 46.5. Before making any UNC vs. TCU picks, check out the North Carolina vs. TCU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. TCU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for TCU vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. TCU spread TCU -8.5 North Carolina vs. TCU over/under 46.5 points North Carolina vs. TCU money line TCU -353, UNC +281 North Carolina vs. TCU picks See picks at SportsLine North Carolina vs. TCU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top North Carolina vs. TCU predictions for Dublin

After simulated TCU vs. UNC 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (46.5 points) on the total. These teams scored a combined 62 points when they met in 2025. Some might have concerns about how sharp the offenses will be in an opener overseas, but the past four Dublin openers have averaged a combined 48.5 points, so this is a total that certainly can be cleared.

TCU is facing a lot of turnover on the offensive side, but the Horned Frogs are optimistic that Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig will be able to step in and keep things rolling after they had a top-40 scoring offense last year. UNC struggled to move the ball in Year 1 under Belichick, but new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should help with that in Year 2. The model is projecting 51 combined points as the Over hits 55% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. North Carolina picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. TCU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.