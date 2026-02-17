The No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels visit the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with both teams having big aspirations in March. The Tar Heels bounced back from a loss to Miami with a win over Pitt, while the Wolfpack have dropped two in a row with their most recent setback coming against the Hurricanes 77-76. North Carolina has largely dominated this head-to-head matchup, winning four of the last five and eight of the last 10 in the series. This is the lone meeting between the rivals this season.

Caleb Wilson remains sidelined for UNC as he recovers from a hand fracture, though he is expected to return at some point this season. The Tar Heels didn't have Henri Veesaar for their last two games, but the big man could take the floor for Tuesday's contest.

UNC vs. NC State model picks for Feb. 17

UNC +6.5

The Tar Heels cover this spread in 58% of simulations, and Veesaar's status could impact the line further. Even if UNC is down its top two scorers, players like Seth Trimble, Jarin Stevenson and Luka Bogavac are more than capable of stepping up. As long as they can defend the 3-point line well, the Tar Heels should be able to hang with the Wolfpack. UNC is 2-1 ATS as a road underdog.

UNC money line

North Carolina is a +234 consensus underdog and the model has the Tar Heels winning in 38% of simulations, which brings value at these odds. Sometimes, you just have the edge in a particular rivalry. NC State might be getting things revved up again under Will Wade, but they don't have the top-end talent North Carolina does, especially if Veesaar suits up.

Under 158.5

UNC is 11-14 to the Over on the season but 5-2 to the Over as the road team. NC State is 16-10 to the Over on the season but just 6-7 to the Over at home. Neither team is particularly great defensively, with UNC ranking 44th in KenPom's defensive efficiency while NC State is 47th. However, the Tar Heels might be without their top two scorers and that's enough to go with the Under, which hits in 51.2% of model simulations.