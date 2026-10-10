The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers host Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels in an ACC battle on Saturday. Pittsburgh cracked the rankings for the first time this season after its 35-33 road victory over Virginia Tech last week to improve to 5-0, including 2-0 in the ACC. North Carolina hung with No. 3 Notre Dame the majority of the contest before losing, 37-26, last week at home to drop to 2-2 overall. The Tar Heels are 0-1 in ACC play. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Acrisure Stadium, also the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bet on North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Week 6 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Pitt vs. North Carolina odds and North Carolina vs. Pitt spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this ACC matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a profitable 40-35 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites so far this season. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

North Carolina vs. Pitt betting odds (via DraftKings)

North Carolina vs. Pitt money line: Pitt -185, North Carolina +154 North Carolina vs. Pitt over/under: 47.5 (Over -102, Under -118) North Carolina vs. Pitt spread: Pitt -4

North Carolina vs. Pitt betting preview

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi called out the voters for the top 25 after its 35-33 road victory over Virginia Tech last week, stating his belief that his team should be ranked. Ask, and you shall receive, as Pittsburgh emerged No. 25 in the nation for this week's rankings. Now the Panthers' test is to see how long they can stay there and how high they can climb. Pittsburgh is 5-0 overall and ranks 31st in scoring offense (33.3 ppg) and 25th in scoring defense (25.8 ppg). However, quarterback Mason Heintschel tore his ACL in last week's win, and senior Holden Geriner takes over as QB1. Geriner completed 8 of 12 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in relief last week.

Meanwhile, Year 2 of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill has been marred by off-the-field coaching and management issues, but on the field, the Tar Heels opened the season with back-to-back wins before a 28-20 loss to Clemson and a 37-26 loss to Notre Dame last week. Notre Dame averaged 42.3 ppg entering last week, so Belichick was able to use some of his defensive prowess to keep the Fighting Irish below their season average. North Carolina leads the head-to-head series 12-6, but Pittsburgh won the most recent matchup in 2024 (34-24). Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days on college football, including North Carolina vs. Pitt:

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh picks, prediction

Pittsburgh -4 vs. North Carolina

Backup quarterback Holden Geriner was able to lead a touchdown drive as part of his relief for the injured Mason Heintschel last week, and now he has a full practice week as the team's QB1. Before allowing 33 points to Virginia Tech, Pitt allowed just 8.5 ppg as one of the nation's best scoring defenses. The Tar Heels returned only five starters from last season, and they lost their only road game this season. North Carolina is 2-6 on the road under Bill Belichick. The SportsLine Projection Model has Pittsburgh winning by 13 points, covering in 70% of simulations on Saturday.

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