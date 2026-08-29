The first game of the 2026 college football season sees the TCU Horned Frogs and North Carolina Tar Heels square off in Dublin, Ireland. The Horned Frogs dominated this matchup a year ago, winning 48-14 in what was Bill Belichick's first game running the show for the Tar Heels. Belichick and Co. are trying to take a big step forward after a disappointing 4-8 campaign a year ago, while the Horned Frogs went 9-4 in 2025 and are trying to move up the Big 12 hierarchy. Kickoff for the first game of 2026 is set for noon ET. The Horned Frogs will be without returning wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) against the Tar Heels. Bet on college football games with the latest FanDuel promo code here and get $350 in bonus bets:

TCU is an 8.5-point favorite, per the latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Horned Frogs are trying to move up the Big 12 hierarchy after a 9-4 campaign in 2025, while Belichick and the Tar Heels are fresh off a disastrous 4-8 showing.

If you're interested in betting on college football games like TCU vs. North Carolina at the best betting apps, make sure to check out our picks for this matchup. And also be sure to check out what SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have to say. Get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+ at DraftKings today:

TCU vs. North Carolina betting odds (via FanDuel)

TCU vs. North Carolina money line: TCU -360, North Carolina +285 TCU vs. North Carolina over/under: 45.5 (Over -115, Under -105) TCU vs. North Carolina spread: TCU -8.5

TCU vs. North Carolina betting preview

People are looking at this game through a North Carolina lens, given that Belichick is on that sideline, but let's look at TCU to start. The Horned Frogs won nine games last year and dominated this matchup, emerging victorious by 34 points -- and that was in Chapel Hill. The Horned Frogs have a big question mark with quarterback Josh Hoover transferring to Indiana to replace Fernando Mendoza, but they have a capable quarterback in Jaden Craig, who had 48 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions as a two-year starter at Harvard. He's an experienced signal-caller who can pick up where Hoover left off, and TCU ranked 40th in scoring a year ago. Meanwhile, Belichick, the vaunted defensive genius, only led UNC to a 66th-place finish when it came to scoring defense last year.

As for the Tar Heels, there's nowhere to go but up, right?

Right?

Belichick's squad went 4-8, with two of those wins coming over Charlotte and Richmond. The Heels went just 2-6 in conference play last year, beating Syracuse and Stanford, who combined for seven wins.

UNC will need to improve offensively after finishing 118th out of 134 teams in scoring offense a year ago. Where that growth comes from remains to be seen, as the offense doesn't exactly boast the most exciting group of weapons. Perhaps Year 2 of the Belichick era yields great returns, but based on what we saw last year, we'll need to see it to believe it. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on college football games here:

TCU vs. North Carolina picks, prediction

TCU -8.5

The Belichick story was fun heading into last year, but it was clear he and his staff were in over their heads throughout the season. The Tar Heels' best wins were over mediocre Stanford and Syracuse teams, and they had no answers against bowl-eligible opponents like TCU.

The Horned Frogs dominated this matchup a year ago, and while replacing Hoover is a big ask, Craig is a proven starter who had a lot of success at Harvard. He should be able to keep the offense rolling after it ranked 40th in scoring a year ago, especially in this matchup. Bet on college football with the DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus:

TCU is a sizable money line betting favorite, and Sonny Dykes' team should win and should win resoundingly. The Horned Frogs are more talented, and even though Belichick is the G.O.A.T when it comes to the NFL, his team looked lost last year. There's little reason for optimism in 2026. Plus, UNC was in the bottom 20 out of 134 schools last year in scoring offense.

There's a big gap here. The Horned Frogs should contend in the Big 12, while a "win" for UNC this year is going 6-6 and making a bowl game. It's worth noting for those interested in futures betting that UNC's 2026 win total is set at 4.5 at FanDuel, while TCU's is 6.5.

As far as this international matchup is concerned, we're going to look at point spread betting for TCU vs. North Carolina. Since college football returned to Ireland for an annual early-season matchup starting in 2022, three of the past four games have been decided by three points, while the other -- Notre Dame vs. Navy in 2023 -- was a 42-3 Fighting Irish blowout.

I don't think we'll see that kind of blowout here, but I have a hard time seeing the Tar Heels keeping pace with the Horned Frogs on Saturday. I'll take TCU to cover in what could be another one-sided affair if last year's game is any indication.