The 2026 college football season begins with Week 0 on Saturday, Aug. 29, and one of the matchups has the North Dakota State Bison making their FBS debut. The 10-time FCS champions will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who just joined FBS in 2023. Jax State, of Conference USA, went 9-5 last season, marking its fourth straight year with exactly nine wins. NDSU was 12-1 in its last year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and has won double-digit games in 14 straight seasons outside of the shortened 2020 season. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D, and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. These programs have met three times previously, with the Gamecocks holding the 2-1 edge. The Bison are 7-point favorites in the latest North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State picks, check out the Jax State vs. North Dakota State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State:

North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State spread North Dakota State -7 North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State over/under 46.5 points North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State money line North Dakota State -271, Jax State +220 North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State picks See picks at SportsLine North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State predictions

After 10,000 simulations of North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State, the SportsLine model is going Over (46.5 points) on the total. The Over went 6-3 for the Gamecocks last year when they were underdogs, and they return one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in football. QB Caden Creel rushed for 1,076 yards a year ago -- third-most among all FBS quarterbacks -- while finishing fourth in CUSA in passer rating. JSU's games averaged 51.7 total points over Creel's nine starts last season.

As for ND State, its 41.1 ppg were third-most in FCS a year ago, and it has a recent history of high-scoring games versus FBS squads. It last played an FBS team in 2024, when 57 total points went on the scoreboard in a loss to Colorado, while a 2022 game saw 59 combined points in a defeat to Arizona. The model is projecting 59 combined points as the Over hits 72% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make North Dakota State vs. Jax State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Jax State vs. North Dakota State 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.