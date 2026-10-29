A pair of 5-2 teams in the American Conference will square off on Thursday's college football schedule as the FAU Owls visit the North Texas Mean Green. Florida Atlantic is 2-1 in conference play, while North Texas has won all three of its American contests. The Mean Green are coming off a 10-point win over Navy on Saturday, marking its fourth straight triumph. Meanwhile, the Owls knocked off Rice, 51-49, in Week 8 in a game with 100 total points. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas. The Mean Green are 14-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under for total points is 77.5, one of the highest totals in a game this year. Before making any North Texas vs. FAU picks, check out the Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Texas vs. FAU odds

FAU vs. North Texas spread North Texas -14 FAU vs. North Texas over/under 77.5 points FAU vs. North Texas money line North Texas -529, FAU +425 FAU vs. North Texas picks See picks at SportsLine FAU vs. North Texas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top FAU vs. North Texas predictions

After simulating North Texas vs. FAU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 77.5 points at betting apps. While both teams have heavily leaned over this season, this is a massive total points line. It's 13.5 points higher than any other Week 9 FBS game, as well as 13.5 points higher than any prior game this season involving FAU or North Texas. None of these teams' recent matchups in Texas have even approached 76.5 as their last four have averaged 60.3 points.

Despite both teams being known more for their prolific offenses than their stout defenses, both squads rank among the top four in passing defense in the American. They aren't as successful in stopping the run, and the ground game eats up the clock. The model projects the teams to combine for nearly 300 rushing yards, which prevents them from coming close to the over/under. The model forecasts 58 combined points as the Under hits in 86% of simulations. See the model's FAU vs. UNT spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make North Texas vs. FAU picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.