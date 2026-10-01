The North Texas Mean Green take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as they kick off American Conference play on Thursday night. North Texas is coming off a 63-14 win over Houston Christian on Saturday, while Tulsa dropped a 34-6 decision at Arkansas. The Mean Green (2-2), who tied for first at 7-1 in the American and were 12-2 overall in 2025, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Golden Hurricane (3-1), who were 13th at 1-7 in the conference and 4-8 overall a year ago, are 2-0 on their home field in 2026. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes (knee) is questionable. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. UNT has won each of the last three matchups. The Golden Hurricane are 1.5-point home favorites, with the over/under at 56.5 in the latest Tulsa vs. North Texas odds. The Under is 4-0 for Tulsa this season, but the Over is 3-1 for North Texas. Before making any North Texas vs. Tulsa picks, check out the North Texas vs. Tulsa predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Texas vs. Tulsa odds

North Texas vs. Tulsa spread Tulsa -1.5 North Texas vs. Tulsa over/under 56.5 points North Texas vs. Tulsa money line Tulsa -116, North Texas -103 North Texas vs. Tulsa picks See picks at SportsLine North Texas vs. Tulsa streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top North Texas vs. Tulsa predictions

After simulating North Texas vs. Tulsa 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps. Tulsa is much improved over last season and has a 24-10 win over Oklahoma State in Week 1 to bolster its resume. Both of these teams can put up points, but Tulsa has played some tough defense so far this season. In fact, the Under has hit in each of the Golden Hurricane's last five games.

Tulsa has a one-two punch at running back with seniors Damari Alston and Trequan Jones. Alston has 45 carries for 213 yards and four touchdowns, while Jones has 29 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns. North Texas quarterback Tayven Jackson has completed 74.2% of his passes for 1,187 yards and six touchdowns with two picks. SportsLine's model is projecting 54 points in this one, making the Under the value pick in 57% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make North Texas vs. Tulsa picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Texas vs. Tulsa, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 34-25 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.