The opening game of the 2026 Fort Myers Tip-Off will see the Northern Iowa Panthers facing the Davidson Wildcats on Monday morning. These teams are in the Palms Division, in which all six programs are mid-majors, which contrasts with the Fort Myers Tip-Off 2026 Beach Division, which consists of four power conference schools. The Panthers (3-3) prevented a three-game losing streak with a n 81-74 Tuesday win over Lindenwood. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (3-2) are hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak after back-to-back defeats to Howard and Charlotte. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 11 a.m. ET from Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. This will be the first matchup between the programs. The Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Davidson vs. Northern Iowa odds, while the over/under is 142.5. Before making any Northern Iowa vs. Davidson picks, check out the Davidson vs. Northern Iowa predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Davidson vs. Northern Iowa and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Northern Iowa vs. Davidson:

Davidson vs. Northern Iowa spread: Davidson -5.5 Davidson vs. Northern Iowa over/under: 142.5 points Davidson vs. Northern Iowa money line: Davidson -225, Northern Iowa +185 Davidson vs. Northern Iowa picks: See picks at SportsLine Davidson vs. Northern Iowa streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Northern Iowa vs. Davidson predictions

After evaluating Davidson vs. Northern Iowa from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (142.5 points) on the best betting apps. Both teams hit the Over in their last games, and the total has now been eclipsed in four of Northern Iowa's last five games overall. Davidson being favored in this contest also indicates the Over has a great chance of hitting as not only is the Over 18-14 for the Wildcats when they're favorites since the start of last season, but the total's been surpassed in 63% of Northern Iowa games as an underdog over this span.

Five combined played are projected to score at least a dozen points, but both squads also show off their depth as well. Another five players are forecasted to score more than 6 points, as 10,000 simulations call for 143 points to go on the scoreboard. Given those projections and the recent over/under trends for both programs, the Over has the value as it connects in 53% of simulations. See the Northern Iowa vs. Davidson spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Davidson vs. Northern Iowa picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Northern Iowa vs. Davidson, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Davidson vs. Northern Iowa spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



