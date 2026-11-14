The fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to avoid a letdown after knocking off top-ranked Miami last week when they take on the visiting Boston College Eagles on Saturday. Notre Dame downed Miami 31-24 in Week 10, while Boston College dropped a 31-24 decision to Florida State. The Eagles (4-5), who have lost two in a row, are 1-3 on the road this season. The Fighting Irish (8-1), who have won two straight, are 4-0 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 19-9, including wins in each of the last 10 games. The Fighting Irish are 29.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest Boston College vs. Notre Dame odds. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks, check out the Boston College vs. Notre Dame predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame odds

Boston College vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -29.5 Boston College vs. Notre Dame over/under 51.5 points Boston College vs. Notre Dame money line Notre Dame -5000, Boston College +2200 Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine Boston College vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Boston College vs. Notre Dame predictions

After simulating Boston College vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 51.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. Five of the past six Notre Dame games have gone over the total, while three of four Boston College games have cleared the total as well.

The model projects that Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie will throw for around 180 yards passing and one touchdown. For the year, he has completed 57.2% of his passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight picks. Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr, meanwhile, is projected to throw for 270 yards and two scores. He has thrown for 2,168 yards and 21 touchdowns with one interception this season.

The computer is calling for 52 combined points as the Over hits. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boston College vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates each game 10,000 times, and find out.