A pair of unbeatens clash when the second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the eighth-ranked BYU Cougars on Saturday night. Notre Dame is coming off a 58-7 thrashing over Stanford, while BYU outlasted Iowa State 24-10 in Week 6. The Fighting Irish (6-0), who have outscored their opponents 264-66, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Cougars (5-0), who lead the Big 12 at 3-0, are 3-0 on their home field in 2026. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 7-2, including wins in each of the last four meetings. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Fighting Irish are 10.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. BYU odds. Before making any Notre Dame vs. BYU picks, check out the Notre Dame vs. BYU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. BYU odds

Notre Dame vs. BYU spread Notre Dame -10.5 Notre Dame vs. BYU over/under 47.5 points Notre Dame vs. BYU money line Notre Dame -400, BYU +360 Notre Dame vs. BYU picks See picks at SportsLine Notre Dame vs. BYU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Notre Dame vs. BYU predictions

After simulating Notre Dame vs. BYU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 47.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the past nine BYU games. Both teams feature defenses among the best in the nation. Notre Dame is allowing just 11 points per game, which is fourth-best in NCAA Division I. BYU, meanwhile, allows just 13.4 points, ninth-best in the country.

BYU's offense could struggle without star running back LJ Martin, who has been ruled out. Notre Dame has looked impressive offensively, but the question is quality of opponents. SportsLine's model projects that the Irish won't put up the same high-flying number in this match as neither team clears 24 points.

The model is projecting 42 combined points as the Under hits 61% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. BYU picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Tulane, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.