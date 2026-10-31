The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Navy Midshipmen at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday, with kickoff set for noon ET. Notre Dame had a bye last week following a loss to BYU, while Navy (2-5) is off to its worst start in four seasons under coach Brian Newberry. The Fighting Irish are 30.5-point favorites in the Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, and the over/under is 55.5. Bet on Notre Dame vs. Navy in Week 9 at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Notre Dame vs. Navy odds and Navy vs. Notre Dame spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Notre Dame vs. Navy betting odds (via DraftKings)

Notre Dame vs. Navy money line: Notre Dame -20000, Navy +2400 Notre Dame vs. Navy over/under: 55.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Notre Dame vs. Navy spread: Notre Dame -30.5

Notre Dame vs. Navy betting preview

Notre Dame had its 16-game winning streak halted in a 28-24 loss at BYU two weeks ago, and this will be its first game since then after having a bye last week. Veteran quarterback CJ Carr had his passer rating dip below 100.0 for the first time in a game in his college career, as he completed 27 of 49 passes for 261 yards and zero touchdowns or interceptions. The Fighting Irish are still in a strong position to earn a College Football Playoff berth, and they have a game looming against No. 1 Miami next week.

Navy is off to a rough 2-5 start this season, its worst record in four seasons under Brian Newberry. The Midshipmen have turned the ball over 10 times while forcing just four turnovers. On the flip side, Notre Dame has the second-best turnover margin in the country, racking up 16 takeaways while giving it away just twice.

The Midshipmen are averaging 307.7 rushing yards per game, and all of their losses have come by 10 points or fewer. Quarterback Jackson Gutierrez has seven touchdown passes, 869 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores. Notre Dame is a 30.5-point favorite in the Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, while the over/under is 56.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, prediction

Under 56.5 in Notre Dame vs. Navy

Navy's offense has struggled to generate points in this series, scoring 14 points or fewer in each of the last three seasons. The Midshipmen still use a large chunk of the clock regardless of scoring points though, as they lean heavily on their rushing attack. Notre Dame has a chance to take an early lead and control the clock when it is on offense in this matchup, leading to a low-scoring game. The Fighting Irish have held five of their seven opponents to 13 points or fewer. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 50 points on Saturday, as the Under hits in 66% of simulations.