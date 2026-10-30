Notre Dame looks to build its College Football Playoff case as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish take on the Navy Midshipmen in one of the early Saturday kicks in Week 9. The Irish were off last week, giving them time to rebound from an upset loss at BYU in Week 7 that dropped them to 6-1 on the season. Navy, meanwhile, is 2-5 (1-4 American) and coming off losses to North Texas and UTSA.Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the home of the NFL's New England Patriots. The Irish are 30.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 56.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Navy odds. Before making any Navy vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the Navy vs. Notre Dame predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. Navy odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy spread Notre Dame -30.5 Notre Dame vs. Navy over/under 56.5 points Notre Dame vs. Navy money line Notre Dame -6667, Navy +3500 Notre Dame vs. Navy picks See picks at SportsLine Notre Dame vs. Navy streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Navy vs. Notre Dame predictions

After simulating Notre Dame vs. Navy 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps. Notre Dame's defense is a big factor in this projection. The Irish are tied for fourth nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 13.4 points per game. Navy, meanwhile, ranks just seventh in the American Conference in scoring offense with 29.7 points per game.

The Navy offense is built on the run game as the Midshipmen average 308 yards per game on the ground, ranking third nationally. That keeps the clock running and also plays into Notre Dame's strength as the Irish rank third nationally in rushing defense, giving up just 67 yards per game in that category.

The computer is calling for 50 combined points as the Under is the value side 67% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Navy picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Navy vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.